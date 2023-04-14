Subscribe
Search

Japanese Leaders Collaborate on Ammonia-Fueled Gas Carrier

April 14, 2023

Image courtesy of MOL, TSUNEISHI SHIPBUIDLING, and Mitsui E&S Shipbuidling
Image courtesy of MOL, TSUNEISHI SHIPBUIDLING, and Mitsui E&S Shipbuidling

ClassNK issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia-fueled gas carrier which has been jointly developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

Ammonia is expected to be used as a ship fuel for decarbonization since it does not emit CO2 when combusted. While still in development, some project that it will be the dominate 'alternative fuel' starting in the mid-2030s.

In the meantime, adequate safety measures are imperative as it has been pointed out that ammonia is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials. ClassNK has been involved in projects aiming for zero-emission ships using ammonia fuel in terms of safety assessment, and has issued its "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” as a necessary standard to minimize the risks related to ammonia-fueled ships for the ships, crews, and environment by stipulating requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices.

The vessel uses some of its ammonia cargo as fuel, and is targeting to achieve net zero CO2 emissions while underway. ClassNK carried out the review on jointly developed design of the ammonia fuelled medium size gas carrier in line with Part C of its guidelines, and examing the risk assessment through HAZID. Upon cofirming it complies with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

Vessel Specifics
Lenghth, overall / 180m
Breadth / 30m
Depth / 19m
Cargo tank capacity / 40,000 cu. m.
Main engine / MITSUI-MAN B&W type S60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engine (under development)

  • Click here to read more about MAN ES's development plans for it dual-fuel ammonia engine.
    From left: Isao Watanabe, General Manager, Carbon Power Solutions Unit, Integrated Wind & Carbon Power Solutions, Headquarters of Energy Business, MOL; Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer, Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK; Yoshihiko Sugimoto, General Manager, Technical Division, Technology Innovation Unit, MOL; Ken Furuya, Executive Officer, General Manager of Sales Dept., Mitsui E&S Shipbuidling; and Keiichiro Sho, General Manager, Ship Sales Dept., Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.
Technology Shipbuilding Naval Architecture Maritime Propulsion Classification Ammonia Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© helivideo / Adobe Stock

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan
Hywind Scotland, the world.s first floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. (Credit: Signal Film / ©Equinor)

Markets: The Challenges of Developing Floating Wind at...
© feisty / Adobe Stock

Ammonia Bunkering Study Kicks Off in Savannah
Image courtesy Survitec

Survitec Snags Cruise Contract for Nitrogen IG System
Image courtesy Techcross

Techcross Smart Platform Leverages Data for Customer...
(Photo: PERC)

Propane Council Encourages Ports to Apply for Funding


Trending Logistics News

Source: Australian Border Force

Operation TIN CAN Targets Rip-On/Rip-Off Concealment
Legal
Maogen Xue: Photo courtesy of LR

China Marine Management Restructure by LR
People & Company News

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Canada's Port of Vancouver Expecting Record Cruise Season

Canada's Port of Vancouver Expecting Record Cruise Season

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan

Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at Rosario Ports

Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at Rosario Ports

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian Port

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News