First Digital Fuel Certificate Issued for Ammonia Bunkering

In a milestone for the green fuel economy, Fortescue, in collaboration with Trovio and the Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2), has completed the issuance of the world’s first digital fuel certificate for an ammonia-to-ship transfer. The transaction involved the Fortescue Green Pioneer, the first ocean-going dual-fueled ammonia powered vessel, during a recent fuel transfer operation at the Port of Rotterdam.

While attention has been directed towards the engineering and safety protocols surrounding ammonia as a maritime fuel, this transaction highlights the critical role of digital infrastructure in enabling scale.

The CorTenX platform records end-to-end supply chain data, including port and vessel details, transaction timestamp, and associated sustainability metrics put in place by regulators like the IMO, national governments or voluntary initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Standard. These data points are cryptographically secured and can be made available to the public as well as independent verifiers and auditors to satisfy third-party certification or regulatory compliance.

Further, CorTenX supports robust mass balance methodologies—enabling chain-of-custody tracking across multiple stakeholders, while also facilitating downstream emissions accounting and claims issuance for Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions reductions.

Trovio’s CorTenX platform has been purpose-built to support environmental markets with a secure, interoperable, and API-first registry architecture. Already trusted by major governments and institutional partners, CorTenX enables the creation and management of uniquely serialized environmental assets, underpinned by fine-grained access control, real-time auditability, and regulatory-grade data integrity.

This pilot not only validates the operational feasibility of ammonia as a viable marine fuel but also underscores the role of robust digital registries in bridging the gap between sustainability ambition and market implementation, particularly as the maritime sector moves towards a greener future.