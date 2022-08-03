28993 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 3, 2022

New Intellian Antenna aims to Improve Live TV Reception on Vessels

Image courtesy Intellian

Image courtesy Intellian

Intellian Technologies announced its new t-Series and s-Series antennas to enhance the live television (TV) experience for those onboard maritime vessels.

The new t-Series antennas, available from September onwards, will leverage improved technology to elevate the user and customer experience. Featuring an upgrade to Intellian’s trademarked WorldView Technology (WLNB), it is designed to enabel seamless television viewing onboard anywhere in the world as vessels travel between regional services.

The four new models of the t-Series - t85N, t100N, t130N, t150N - range from 85cm up to 150cm. They join Intellian’s extensive portfolio of popular satellite TV antennas designed for vessels ranging from 20ft to over 1,000ft.  The new s-Series range also in development by Intellian, is designed for the US regional market, with an expected launch later this year. The new s100N and s130N, will be a dual Ka-band for the US and Ku-band for the Mediterranean, TV receive only antenna system, which supports DIRECTV and DishNET reception.

The t-Series’ also improves the ease of installation according to the manufacturer, making quicker for engineers to deliver live TV experiences onboard and troubleshoot problems through Intellian’s bespoke user interface, AptusNTV. The new five cable RF configuration system enables like for like swaps with other products.

Related News

Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 (Photo: TUI Cruises)

TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 6 Connects to Shore Power in Kiel

 Image courtesy eTrac, a Woolpert Company

USACE Galveston Taps eTrac for $13M Hydrographic Surveying, Mapping Contract

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Engineer

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Technical Superintendent

● Bismark Maritime Ltd ● Lae, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int