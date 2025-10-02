Court Rules on DP World Djibouti Case

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has issued its final ruling in the case between DP World and Djibouti’s government-owned Port de Djibouti SA (PDSA).

The Tribunal confirmed that Djibouti’s 2018 seizure of the Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) was unlawful. Although the Tribunal declined to award damages against PDSA on the basis that the harm was caused by the Government of Djibouti, not PDSA, DP World’s claims worth around $1 billion against the government and its partner China Merchants Port Holding remain active.

DP World’s existing arbitration awards of approximately $685 million against the government of Djibouti also remain valid and enforceable.

DP World says: “The Government has so far refused to honor these binding awards, a clear act of contempt for the rule of law and international business standards.”

The LCIA also confirmed that DP World’s 50-year concession agreement for Doraleh is legally valid and still binding, and the attempt to terminate it is unlawful. Yet, the Government continues to block DP World from exercising its rights at the terminal.

PDSA was awarded costs in this specific proceeding. However, earlier rulings by the LCIA found PDSA’s attempt to terminate DP World’s 2006 Joint Venture Agreement for DCT were unlawful.

“The net effect is that PDSA still owes DP World a substantial sum,” says DP World.

This ruling brings the LCIA arbitration proceedings to a close but does not end DP World’s wider dispute. DP World says it will pursue all available legal avenues to secure fair compensation and enforce its rights against the Government of Djibouti and China Merchants.

In response to the Republic of Djibouti’s article on September 30, DP World says:

1.Claim: DP World’s $1 billion claim was “dismissed in full”

Fact: The Tribunal dismissed only the claim against PDSA, because the liability lies with the Government of Djibouti. Claims against the Government and China Merchants remain active.

2.Claim: The ruling “ends the dispute.”

Fact: DP World’s $685 million awards remain unpaid. Billion-dollar claims against the Government and China Merchants continue.

3.Claim: The seizure of DCT was lawful.

Fact: Multiple rulings by independent tribunals have confirmed the seizure was illegal and unlawful.

DP World also rejects claims made by Djibouti’s leadership in response to the ruling. “Djibouti’s claims are at odds with reality, proven time and again in independent international tribunals. It is extraordinary that the Government continues to spread a false narrative despite overwhelming evidence. This undermines investor confidence, damages Djibouti’s reputation, and ultimately hurts its people. DP World has successfully invested billions across Africa and globally, creating jobs, infrastructure and growth. But this case is bigger than DP World — it is about whether governments can tear up binding contracts and ignore international law without consequence. Djibouti’s behavior is a clear warning to serious investors,” said a DP World spokesperson.



