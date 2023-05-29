ICTSI Breaks Ground on New Berth at Manila International Container Terminal

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has commenced construction of another berth at its flagship, the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

To be built in phases, Berth 8 will add to the MICT’s capability to service foreign ultra container vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs, a trend that has been growing in the past years. The new berth will create another 400 meters of quay along with 12 hectares of yard space that will bring an additional annual capacity of 200,000 TEUs.

When completed, the MICT will have an annual capacity of 3.5 million TEUs, making the MICT the Philippines’ largest international gateway. The full build will give the MICT a total berth length of 2,300 meters, a 21 percent increase in berthing capacity.

Along with equipment, Berth 8 is estimated to cost P15 billion. MICT is currently capable of handling neo-Panamax ships through berths 6 and 7, which are operated by five quay cranes. A sixth crane is scheduled to arrive in July 2023 and will be operational within the year. Berth 8 will operate with a minimum of four quay cranes – two of which will be delivered in 2025.

The new berth, MICT’s eighth, is beyond the contractual commitments to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

Aside from the construction of Berth 8, ICTSI has commenced the modernization of Berths 1 to 5 and their backup and yard areas. The project includes the installation of additional reefer racks to accommodate approximately 300 TEUs of reefer cargo.

Since taking over the MICT in 1988, ICTSI has remitted in excess of Php96 billion (US$1.7 billion) to the government through the PPA. Over the same period, ICTSI has remitted to its host government – the City of Manila – over Php3 billion in taxes. The company has invested in excess of Php40 billion to modernize the MICT, handling over 47 million TEUs since 1988.



