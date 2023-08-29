Subscribe
Search

Hydrogen Fuel Cell ReachStacker Shipped to the Port of Valencia

August 29, 2023

(Photo: Hyster)
(Photo: Hyster)

Container handling solutions provider Hyster Company has developed and shipped a hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker for a pilot at the Port of Valencia in Spain.

The Hyster ReachStacker is a zero-emission solution that uses a Nuvera Fuel Cell Engine to convert hydrogen into electricity. The hydrogen is stored on board in high-pressure tanks and can be refilled in 10-15 minutes. The onboard hydrogen fuel cell charges the batteries, which power the electric motors and hydraulic systems enabling the ReachStacker to lift laden containers with similar performance to a diesel-powered alternative.

This application is exploring advantages of the hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker compared to conventional diesel-powered machines. It offers reduced greenhouse gas emissions, noise pollution and operating costs through the elimination of a diesel engine, transmission and other mechanically-driven components.

The Hyster ReachStacker will be tested and validated in live operation at the MSC terminal in Valencia, one of the largest container terminals in Europe. The H2Ports project, funded by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH-JU) and coordinated by the Fundación Valenciaport, involves several partners from the port community, industry and academia.

Technology Ports Europe Hydrogen Green Ports Containers & Breakbulk Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

© Alexander Shatyrov / Adobe Stock

Russia Hits Grain Facilities at Ukrainian Danube River...
(Photo: Port of Baltimore)

Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of...
(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston Reports Record July Box Volumes
© petert2 / Adobe Stock

DP World Posts 10% Fall in H1 Profit, Flags Uncertain...
(Image: PD Ports)

PD Ports Orders New Hopper Dredge from Neptune
3mar (Mobimar) offers a ramp-mounted autonomous bow charging system, NECTOR, that can establish a rapid connection to the vessel, easily activated via push button from the bridge. Image courtesy 3mar

Rapid Charging Systems: Current Technology for the Future...

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

Hydrogen Fuel Cell ReachStacker Shipped to the Port of Valencia

Hydrogen Fuel Cell ReachStacker Shipped to the Port of Valencia

Dead Whale Found in Port of Antwerp

Dead Whale Found in Port of Antwerp

Maersk's Methanol Ship Makes Maiden Refueling in Rotterdam

Maersk's Methanol Ship Makes Maiden Refueling in Rotterdam

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News