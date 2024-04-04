Subscribe
Hualien Port Operations Suspended After Taiwan Earthquake

April 4, 2024

© chienmuhou / Adobe Stock
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck northeast Taiwan on April 3, causing several wharfs at Hualien port on the east coast to bulge.

The affected wharfs are used for sand, bulk cargo discharging, and cruise operations. As a result, port operations are currently suspended, and vessels are only permitted to depart, not enter. Apart from Hualien, no damage has been reported at other ports across Taiwan.

Reuters reports that the earthquake, which occurred in Taiwan's sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien killed 10 people and left hundreds of people stranded in a national park as boulders barrelled down mountains, cutting off roads. 18 people remain missing.


Ports

