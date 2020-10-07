Gulf Stream Marine Joins Port NOLA as a Terminal Operator to Alabo Street Wharf

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and Gulf Stream Marine (GSM) announced that GSM will begin operations at Alabo Street Wharf as a new Port NOLA tenant.



“Gulf Stream Marine is highly respected for their operational expertise with breakbulk, bulk and heavy-lift cargo, and they are a welcome addition to our tenant portfolio,” said Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “Our partnership with GSM reinforces and strengthens Port NOLA and the region’s position in the global supply chain.”



The Alabo Street Wharf totals over 16 acres and includes 1,700 linear feet of berthing space at a draft of 35 plus feet and a 125,310 square foot transit shed. The facility is connected to Class I rail and highway systems and conveniently serves markets in the southern states and the U.S. Midwest, serving shippers from around the world.



Once operational, GSM will have two terminals in Louisiana, including New Orleans and Lake Charles.



“Expanding GSM’s reach and bringing our specialized expertise to serve breakbulk and project cargo customers at the Port of New Orleans was the next step in our growth plan,” explained Michel Miron, Executive Vice-President, Operations. “We worked very closely with the leadership team at the Port to find the perfect fit for our service offering and we look forward to working together to grow this viable gateway.”



GSM joins Coastal Cargo, Empire Stevedoring and Ports America in offering breakbulk and heavy-lift cargo services at Port NOLA.



