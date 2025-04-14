Subscribe
The CMA CGM Group to Acquire 35% Stake in October Dry Port

April 14, 2025

The CMA CGM Group signed a partnership agreement with October Dry Port (ODP), advancing Egypt’s logistics infrastructure and supply chain capabilities. Credit: Adobe Stock/Ricochet64
Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Egypt, and in the presence of H.E. Kamel El Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister ofTransport and Industry, the CMA CGM Group signed a partnership agreement with October Dry Port (ODP), advancing Egypt’s logistics infrastructure and supply chain capabilities.

Through a shareholding participation of 35% and a management agreement, the CMA CGM Group will become an active operational partner in the activities and development of the logistics and rail platform of October Dry Port. The Group will bring its expertise in managing inland terminals while providing reliable and cost-efficient services to all customers. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The agreement was signed by Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice-President Assets and Operations of the CMA CGM Group, and Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric, during a ceremony attended by His Excellency Egypt’s Minister of Transport, Kamel El-Wazir as well as senior officials from both entities. This collaboration establishes a direct partnership between CMA CGM and ODP to enhance port operations, optimize cargo movement, and provide seamless logistics services to customers in Egypt’s expanding industrial zones.

October Dry Port, Egypt’s first dry port and the first public-private partnership (PPP) project in the Egyptian transport sector under the EBRD Green Cities program, was developed, built, and operated by Elsewedy Electric in partnership with the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP). The project was funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and officially commenced operations in November 2023. Recognized for its commitment to sustainability, the dry port was awarded the “BestSustainable Infrastructure Project” for its environmentally conscious design, energy-efficient operations, and alignment with Egypt’s green transformation strategy.

Located in the heart of the New Industrial Area in 6th of October City, ODP is directly connected to all of Egypt’s seaports and serves as a critical logistics hub, facilitating faster cargo clearance, reducing seaport congestion, and supporting Egypt’s growing industrial and export ecosystem.

Through this partnership, CMA CGM will leverage ODP’s facilities to serve its expanding customer base across Greater Cairo and Upper Egypt, providing integrated inland transport, customs clearance, and advanced logistics services. Already operating the Tahya Misr container terminal at the Port of Alexandria and the new terminal of Sokhna, which will open early next year, the CMA CGM Group further strengthens its strategic positioning in Egypt, the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. The CMA CGM Group will offer regular roundtrip rail services between the major seaports of Alexandria and Ain Sokhna to the Great Cairo area, boosting the competitiveness of intermodal solution for Egyptian customers.

