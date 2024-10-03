Subscribe
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Dips 1.9%

October 3, 2024

(Image: Lake Carriers' Association)
(Image: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes totaled 5.5 million tons in September, a decrease of 1.9% compared to a year ago, according to latest figures from industry trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were above the month’s 5-year average by 6.6%.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 36.5 million tons, a decrease of less than 1% compared to the same point in 2023, LCA said.

Through September iron ore loadings are 7.3% above their 5-year average for the first three quarters of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Dips 1.9%

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Dips 1.9%

