UK Grants $85M to Develop Port Talbot Floating Wind Hub

The U.K. government has committed up to $85 million (£64 million) to support the development of a floating offshore wind port at Port Talbot in Wales, as part of efforts to expand clean energy capacity.

The funding will support Associated British Ports (ABP) in completing design and engineering work required to develop infrastructure for floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

The project is expected to enable at least 4.5 GW of floating offshore wind capacity, enough to power around 6.5 million homes, and support the growth of a new industrial cluster in South Wales.

The government said the development would help strengthen energy security, reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and support job creation, with up to 5,000 roles expected to be created.

“From floating offshore wind in Port Talbot to a new generation of small modular reactors at Wylfa – this government is putting Wales at the heart of our clean energy superpower mission.

“With its deep waters and strong winds we are supporting to Wales to storm ahead in floating offshore wind – a pioneering industry that will support thousands of good jobs, drive growth across the country and unlock the next generation of clean, homegrown power,” said Ed Miliband, U.K. Energy Secretary.

“Today’s visit marks real progress on the shared ambition between ABP and the UK government to secure the infrastructure needed to deliver floating offshore wind at scale. Agreeing terms on government support is a critical step towards further ABP investment at Port Talbot and establishing the port as a cornerstone of the Celtic Sea floating offshore wind industry.

“This development would drive industrial regeneration, support thousands of skilled jobs and ensure Wales and the UK captures the full economic benefit of this emerging sector,” added Henrik L. Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of ABP.

The funding remains subject to regulatory approvals, including review by the Subsidy Advice Unit, the government said.