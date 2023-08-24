Subscribe
Top Glory Marine Appoints New Managing Director

August 24, 2023

Cathrin Prikker courtesy of TGM
Waste specialist company Top Glory Marine Service (TGM) has appointed Cathrin Prikker as Joint Managing Director with immediate effect.

Prikker will take up this position alongside the founder and long-serving Managing Director, Silke Fehr.

Prikker has been an integral part of TGM since 2019 and has proven herself to be an outstanding leader during this time, says TGM. In her previous role, she has been extensively responsible for business development and sales and will continue to lead these divisions in the future.

"The appointment of Cathrin Prikker as Managing Director is a significant step for TGM," said Fehr. "With her impressive experience and in-depth expertise, she has contributed significantly to the success of the company. Together we will continue to drive the development and success of TGM.”

Prikker has many years of experience and expertise in the maritime industry and has dedicated her entire professional life to this field. Her deep understanding of the industry and extensive network will be invaluable to TGM in further consolidating the company's leading position in the maritime services industry.

She said: "I am honoured and grateful for the trust placed in me as Managing Director. With the support of our dedicated team, we will achieve our strategic goals and continue to provide innovative solutions for our clients."

TGM was established in June 2013 with the aim of providing sustainable and cost-efficient waste management while reducing the workload for shipowners, ship managers and the crew by providing a single point of contact.

Ports Shipping

