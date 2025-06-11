Subscribe
ADNOC L&S, Borouge Sign $531M Partnership to Boost UAE Petrochemical Exports

June 11, 2025

(Credit: ADNOC L&S)
(Credit: ADNOC L&S)

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc (ADNOC L&S) has signed a 15-year strategic partnership agreement with Borouge, worth $531 million, to manage shipping and port logistics for the company’s expanding petrochemical exports.

The agreement positions ADNOC L&S as the primary logistics provider for up to 70% of Borouge’s annual production, covering container handling, port operations, and feeder shipping services from Al Ruwais Industrial City to the deepwater ports of Jebel Ali and Khalifa Port.

As part of the deal, ADNOC L&S will deploy at least two dedicated feeder container ships to streamline Borouge’s export flows. The partnership is expected to deliver over $50 million in logistics-related cost savings for Borouge in the first five years alone.

“This milestone agreement strengthens ADNOC L&S’ role as a fully integrated logistics and maritime champion. We are proud to support Borouge’s growth with reliable and efficient shipping solutions that reinforce the United Arab Emirates’ position as a global trade hub,” said Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

The contract further expands ADNOC L&S’ portfolio of port and container terminal services as it pursues international growth and continues to build out its end-to-end logistics offering across the energy and industrial sectors.

The service agreement comes as Borouge prepares to significantly boost output through its Borouge 4 expansion, adding 1.4 million tonnes of capacity per year by 2026. ADNOC L&S’ integrated support will be critical in scaling exports to key markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

