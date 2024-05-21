First New-Generation Parramatta River Ferry Enters Service

Australia’s NSW Government has put the first of seven new Parramatta Class ferries designed by Incat Crowther into service.

The fleet of new ferries, which will service the busy Parramatta River commuter route, are being constructed in Tasmania, Australia by Richardson Devine Marine.

Watch the latest video from Incat Crowther and Zero Emission Ferries





A second vessel has begun sea trials and three more are already under construction, with the full fleet expected to enter passenger service over the next 18 months.

Incat Crowther worked closely with Transport for NSW and operator Transdev on the digital design of the new commuter ferries, including utilising augmented reality headset technology to enable stakeholders to engage with the digital model of the ship throughout the process.

While aesthetically similar to the previous River Class vessels, the new Parramatta Class vessels are fully air-conditioned with no upper deck seating and feature floor to ceiling views. The vessels have a 200-person capacity and will predominantly run on the busy Parramatta to Circular Quay route.

They have been future-proofed for conversion to electric propulsion when network infrastructure is ready. The ferries are expected to have a 25-30 year working life.

The seven new vessels in the fleet have all been named in honor of Australians who have made significant achievements in science, environment and innovation. The first vessel, Frances Bodkin, is named after a D’harawal Elder who has dedicated her life to cataloguing plants native to western Sydney.

Incat Crowther has previously designed passenger ferries that are tailored to the needs of passengers, governments and their operators, including 38 vessels for New York City Ferry, 12 for Italian operator Liberty Lines as well as bespoke passenger ferries for operators throughout Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Image courtesy Incat Crowther



