JF Fendercare to Supply Equipment for Terminal Expansion in Singapore

James Fisher Fendercare (JF Fendercare) has been awarded a contract to supply bespoke fixed cell fenders and bollards for a wharf building project in Singapore which aims to consolidate terminal container activities and ensure sustainability.

Initiated by the Singaporean government, the project aims to increase cargo handling capacity through the consolidation of all terminal container activities, thereby reducing inter-terminal haulage operations and, as a result, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The scope of the project includes the reclamation of 387 hectares of land, 23-meter-deep seaports, and 8.6 kilometers of quay wall to accommodate larger container ships.

The project is expected to be completed in March 2027.

JF Fendercare has already delivered a significant amount of quayside equipment, including super cell rubber fenders complete with a one-piece steel panel and four ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW-PE) pads, as well as 200t cast steel T-head bollards.



