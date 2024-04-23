Subscribe
Search

JF Fendercare to Supply Equipment for Terminal Expansion in Singapore

April 23, 2024

Source: JF Fendercare
Source: JF Fendercare

James Fisher Fendercare (JF Fendercare) has been awarded a contract to supply bespoke fixed cell fenders and bollards for a wharf building project in Singapore which aims to consolidate terminal container activities and ensure sustainability.

Initiated by the Singaporean government, the project aims to increase cargo handling capacity through the consolidation of all terminal container activities, thereby reducing inter-terminal haulage operations and, as a result, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The scope of the project includes the reclamation of 387 hectares of land, 23-meter-deep seaports, and 8.6 kilometers of quay wall to accommodate larger container ships.  

The project is expected to be completed in March 2027.  

JF Fendercare has already delivered a significant amount of quayside equipment, including super cell rubber fenders complete with a one-piece steel panel and four ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW-PE) pads, as well as 200t cast steel T-head bollards.

Ports Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

Planned new import hydrogen facility (Credit: GES)

GES and Provaris Team Up for New Hydrogen Import Facility...
(Photo: Port Everglades)

Port Everglades Commissions New Container Cranes
© icholakov / Adobe Stock

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port...
(Photo: PERC)

PIDP Funding Available for Port CHE Upgrades, Recharging...
(Photo: Kimberly Reaves / U.S. Coast Guard)

Maryland Governor Urges Congress to Fund Bridge Rebuild
(Credit: ABS)

ABS Embarks Project to Advance Offshore Electrical Power...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

As Shale Oil Gains Slow, Deepwater Port Struggles for Customers

As Shale Oil Gains Slow, Deepwater Port Struggles for Customers

China's Imports of Russian Oil Near Record High

China's Imports of Russian Oil Near Record High

Port of Detroit Unveils Plan to Decarbonize Operations

Port of Detroit Unveils Plan to Decarbonize Operations

ABS Publishes Advisory on Methanol Bunkering

ABS Publishes Advisory on Methanol Bunkering

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News