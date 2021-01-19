Drew Marine Begins Distribution Deal with ExxonMobil

Drew Marine said it has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil Marine Lubricants to expand the availability of ExxonMobil’s range of high performance lubricants. Drew Marine’s global supply chain will help ensure the availability of Flagship grades, including Mobil SHC Aware, to international vessel operators.

The agreement covers a range of ExxonMobil’s synthetic marine industry lubricants. These include specific grades for compressors, hydraulic systems, gears, auxiliary engines and refrigeration plants. With this agreement in place, Drew Marine is now well-positioned to meet the most demanding lubricant applications.

“Our global commercial and technical service personnel have a deep understanding of the needs of vessel operators,” said Frank J. Monteiro, President and CEO of Drew Marine. “This new relationship with ExxonMobil will give our teams access to the products they need to help our customers benefit from high quality lubricant solutions.”

“Drew Marine is a recognized expert in the delivery of maritime technical services and we are therefore excited to work with them to provide vessel operators around the globe greater access to our high quality lubricants,” said Frans Horjus, global marine lubricants manager, ExxonMobil. “This collaboration brings together our shared commitment to quality and performance.”