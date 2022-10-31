ContainerPort Group Offers Expedited Services to "Liberate Distressed Containers"

ContainerPort Group (CPG) launched its Expedited Services team, as part of its larger Logistics unit, focused to find solutions to move customer-critical containers that are not easily accessible or otherwise detained at rail yards and container yards across the country.

“Customers continue to have difficulty getting their freight delivered on-time due to a number of factors,” said CPG Executive VP Mike Williams, head of CPG Logistics and Commercial. “It could be tied up with detention and demurrage charges, overweight for a certain carrier, or perhaps a lack of available chassis. Expedited Services is all about getting creative to free those containers and finding a solution to get it where it needs to go.”

Many providers are struggling with a lack of equipment needed to get containers moved from storage areas, or a lack of available space at the destination facility. Customers needing immediate assistance can leverage CPG Logistics’ broad network of carrier partners to free their freight from whatever circumstance, no matter the location.