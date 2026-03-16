ClassNK SOF for ‘Seawing’ Automated Kite System

ClassNK confirmed the validity of the performance analysis evaluation for the automated kite system ‘Seawing’, which is being developed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and its French subsidiary OCEANICWING S.A.S., and issued a Statement of Fact (SOF).

In response to environmental regulations and as a solution for reducing fuel costs, the implementation and installation planning of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS), including kite systems, have been progressing. As standards for wind-assisted propulsion systems and ships equipped with such systems, ClassNK has been updating the ‘Guidelines for Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems for Ships’, which were first issued in 2019, based on operational experience and knowledge gained to date. In accordance with these guidelines and other relevant rules, ClassNK also issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the `Seawing’ in 2020.

In this assessment, ClassNK reviewed performance analysis evaluation documents submitted by “K” LINE and OCEANICWING based on actual data obtained from land-based testing using the ‘Seawing’ system with 300 m² kite. Through this review, ClassNK confirmed that the verification processes for the tension generating the ship’s traction force and system performance are appropriate.