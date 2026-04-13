Carga Releases Upgrade to Cargo Management Platform

Maritime software company Carga has released OceanSMART 2.0, a powerful upgrade to its flagship bulk liquid cargo management platform.

The release delivers dramatically faster performance, a modernized user interface and a suite of reliability improvements designed to support operational teams working in maritime logistics.

OceanSMART users have reported saving as much as $1 million in demurrage costs in a single month, a testament to what the platform’s nomination-to-discharge capabilities make possible. With OceanSMART 2.0, that foundation gets even stronger.

OceanSMART 2.0 is purpose-built to serve all key participants in cargo movements, including charterers, vessel operators, marine assurance and compliance teams, terminal operators, claims analysts and shippers and receivers.

The 2.0 release delivers improvements across every layer of the platform:

Significantly faster performance: Core workflows are dramatically quicker, with major reductions in load times and smoother interactions across high-traffic pages.

Modernized, streamlined interface: A redesigned login experience and improved navigation make it easier for users to reach the tools they need with fewer clicks.

Expanded smart analytics capabilities: Previously underutilized, the analytics module has been rebuilt into a high-value reporting tool that customers can rely on daily.

Improved data visualization: Heavily used list views have been optimized for both performance and usability, enabling teams to work through large datasets without lag.

Real-time collaboration improvements: Updates across shared users now sync instantly, keeping distributed teams aligned with real-time updates.

Smarter communication with built-in announcements: Stay informed with platform-wide updates from Carga, while giving your organization the ability to communicate directly with your users.

Improved stability and session reliability: Fewer disruptions and a more dependable day-to-day experience across the platform.

Responsive across devices: A consistent, usable experience whether teams are on desktop, tablet, or mobile.

Core Platform Modules

Improve dock utilization by 17%

SMART Terminal: Breaks down operational silos through real-time visibility and transparency across all critical agencies, centralizing terminal activities and validated statements of facts.

Speed up marine assurance by 80%

SMART Vetting: Mitigates risk and streamlines marine assurance workflows with configurable data and screening tools, ensuring vessels, terminals, and operators meet the highest compliance standards.

Move from spreadsheets to automated analytics

SMART Analytics: Transforms operational data into actionable business intelligence, delivering advanced analytics across the entire cargo movement lifecycle.



