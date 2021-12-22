Cavotec Wins Container Crane Electrification Orders

Cavotec announced it has won two key orders for its motorized cable reel electrification systems for container cranes at major ports in China and the U.S. from crane manufacturer ZPMC. The total value of the two orders amounts to more than €1.3 million ($1.5 million).

For the first order, Cavotec will supply motorized cable reel systems for electrification of rail-mounted gantry cranes for a container yard at the Port of Taicang in China.

The second order is a repeat order for motorized cable reel systems for gantry and spreader systems on ship-to-shore container cranes at the Port of Los Angeles.

Cavotec noted its motorized cable reel systems reduces the environmental impact of container handling while optimizing efficiency.