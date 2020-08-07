Newport Shipping Names Loges Managing Director for Germany
Newport Shipping said Ingmar Loges has joined the company as Managing Director, Germany, supportSing U.K.-based drydocking services firm in group financial strategy and marketing strategy for the German market.Loges comes with more than 30 years of industry experience in domestic and international marketplaces. His previous roles included Global Head of Ship and Offshore Finance for the last 15 years in financial institutions DVB BANK SE Amsterdam, HSH Nordbank AG Hamburg, UniCredit…
GAC Grows Its Coverage in Sweden
GAC Sweden announced it has taken over the ship agency activities of Mälargent AB. The move, which comes one year after taking over the same services of SwedAgency AB, boosts the shipping and logistics firm’s operational presence in and around the Mälardalen region, Västerås and Köping.The transfer of operations unites Mälaragent’s agency specialists with the GAC Sweden team, to ensure a seamless transition and no disruption of service to local clients, GAC said.Johan Ehn, GAC Sweden’s Managing Director…
BMT Names de Bruin Managing Director for Europe
BMT announced Dennis de Bruin has been appointed Managing Director for BMT’s Commercial Shipping Europe business, with immediate effect.A BMT employee since 2004, de Bruin has more than 20 years of experience in the maritime industry. He has served for the last seven years as Marine Director for BMT's nautical and cargo department of the Rotterdam office.He will succeed Jeroen de Haas as Managing Director of our European offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, who has been at the helm of Commercial Shipping Europe since 2001…
Understanding Marine Autonomy: Today’s Market and Future Concerns
Press coverage of early commercial marine autonomy projects is remarkably broad given the small number of marine industry professionals engaged in bringing these projects to market. The much larger assembly of industry stakeholders are left wondering what marine autonomy means for them. Regulatory, cost, and technical challenges stand in the way of fielding today’s autonomy technologies for most existing fleets and vessel missions. Autonomy is coming whether you’re prepared or not.
Jones Act Does Not Raise Cost of Living in Hawaii -Study
The Jones Act has no significant impact on the cost of living in Hawaii, according to a recent report produced by economists from Boston based Reeve & Associates (Reeve) and Hawaii based TZ Economics.“The Impact of the Jones Act on Hawaii” also found that freight rates in the U.S. mainland-Hawaii trade lane have declined in real terms over the last 10 years, while the Jones Act has delivered positive and substantial economic contributions, including job creation, new infrastructure investments…
Shipping's Switch to Cleaner Fuel Has Been Smooth Sailing -ING Bank
Seven months after the United Nations' shipping agency brought in hotly anticipated new rules to curb emissions, the raft of technical issues and leap in fuel prices that were expected to result have failed to materialize, ING Bank said on Tuesday.Global shipping and oil firms had flagged major concerns over potential disruptions from International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules implemented at the start of 2020, which capped marine fuels' sulphur content at 0.5% against 3.5% previously.However, shipping and marine fuel suppliers say expected technical issues, such as damage to engines from
Marine Scrubbers: Yara Marine Plots the Path Forward, Post-COVID-19
Yara Marine Technologies COO Ina Reksten and Research and Development Manager Shyam Bahadur Thapa reflect on the effects of the coronavirus crisis and share their vision for a future beyond the pandemic.2020 will go down in history as the year that changed everything for many industries, not least the marine exhaust gas cleaning segment. “The coronavirus turned our world upside down virtually overnight,” confirms Ina Reksten, Yara Marine Technologies COO. Driven by the impending IMO 2020 sulfur cap…
US Great Lakes Ports See Mixed Impacts from COVID-19
U.S. Great Lakes ports reported mixed results in June with aluminum, road salt and grain shipments holding strong despite the coronavirus pandemic, while shipments of commodities related to steel production and manufacturing have continued to slide.Additionally, the St. Lawrence Seaway reported that from April 1 to June 30, nearly 11.7 million metric tons of cargo was shipped via the bi-national trade corridor. While these volumes were down 8% compared to the same time period in 2019, cargo shipments improved in June narrowing the year-over-year decline.Craig H.
Cryopeak Inks Deal with Island Tug & Barge for LNG Bunkering
Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation said Wednesday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with marine bulk fuels transporter Island Tug & Barge Ltd. (ITB) to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering services in Southwest British Columbia, Canada.Cryopeak and ITB have developed a design for a 4,000-cubic-meter articulated tug and barge (ATB) which is planned to be in operation in 2023. A key feature of this solution is that it will leverage one of ITB's tugs designed and…
Phillips Joins WQIS as Senior Underwriter
The Water Quality Insurance Syndicate (WQIS) appointed John P. Phillips as Senior Underwriter based in Houston, TX. Phillips will report to Justin A. Mongello in New York, NY."We are very excited to have John join the WQIS team as he brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and first-hand knowledge of WQIS' customers and our broker partners. For certain a great addition to our team," said Justin.Phillips was most recently Head of Marine Programs at Aspen Insurance U.S.-based in Houston, in charge of the development and management of all Specialty Marine Programs throughout the Americas.
Monjasa Expands Bunkering Capacity in Houston
Marine fuels supplier Monjasa says it is further developing its services in America’s top bunkering hub.The Houston Greater Area welcomes 1,375 vessel arrivals monthly and sees marine fuels demand of an estimated 4.5-5 million metric tons yearly. To further cater for an increasing demand, Monjasa now extends local supply capacity and product loading options.The company said it will add an additional barge on time charter as of July 2020. This improved operation can now accommodate around 60 deliveries and supply 40…
Singapore Retains Its Place as World's Top Shipping Hub
Singapore has maintained its position as the world's top shipping hub for the seventh year straight, according to a report published by the Baltic Exchange and Chinese state news agency Xinhua.The Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development (ISCD) Index, now in its seventh edition, assesses factors including port throughput and infrastructure; depth and breadth of professional maritime support services; as well as the general business environment in its attempt to…
COMSAT Bolsters Inmarsat Network
Satellite connectivity solutions provider COMSAT said it is extending the life of Inmarsat’s existing satellites through the leasing of an additional antenna at COMSAT’s Santa Paula, Calif. Teleport. The newly leased 12.8m antenna is transmitting and receiving in both C-band and L-band frequencies, bolstering capacity for the Tracking, Telemetry and Command (TT&C) and traffic operations of the Inmarsat satellite network. The Santa Paula teleport hosts Inmarsat’s Standard C equipment…
Seaboard CEO Bresky Passes Away
Seaboard Corporation announced Monday that its president, CEO and chairman of the board Steven J. Bresky passed away suddenly. The group said its board of directors expects to name Bresky's successor in the near future.Steve was the third generation Bresky to lead Seaboard in its 102-year history, following in the footsteps of his father H. Harry Bresky and grandfather and company founder Otto Bresky. He had been president, CEO and chairman of the board since 2006. Among the agribusiness conglomerate's group of companies is Seaboard Marine…
SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model
SlipSki Boating Solutions, LLC, an innovator in retractable covers for boats and personal watercraft, has announced a lifetime warranty on all its boat slip cover frames and a new non-retractable option that utilizes gull-wing doors for boat access rather than sliding open like its traditional models. Unlike most of its competitors that use thin, tubular sectional pieces of aluminum or even weaker materials for their frames, SlipSki boat slip cover frames are made from single…
Carnival Makes Leadership Changes at HAL, Costa
Carnival Corporation announced another set of moves within its global leadership team as part of the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and prepare the organization for the eventual resumption of cruising amid the coronavirus health crisis.Gus Antorcha, currently chief operations officer for the group's Carnival Cruise Line brand, has been named president of the company's Holland America Line, while Neil Palomba, currently president of the company's Italy-based Costa Cruises…
BV Opens Remote Survey Center in Singapore
Bureau Veritas (BV) has opened a new remote survey center in Singapore, with more new locations to follow, as the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services provider continues its digital transformation and push to prove remote class services amid travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newest site joins existing BV remote survey centers in Rotterdam, Piraeus, Istanbul and Dubai.Classification societies and other marine services providers have long striven to increase remote services in an effort to boost efficiencies and reduce costs.
Stolt Tankers Expands Partnership with Marlink
Maritime connectivity and IT solutions provider Marlink said it has signed a new service agreement with Stolt Tankers, extending a partnership between the two companies that began in 2011.Under the new agreement, Marlink will provide Stolt Tankers’ fleet of 83 chemical and parcel tankers with a bandwidth upgrade, enabling even greater digitalization of its operations. The package includes version 5.0 of Marlink’s XChange communications management system, which will deliver greater efficiency in IT management processes as well as reinforced cyber security…
Ardmore Rejects Hafnia's Takeover Bid
Ireland-based tanker shipping company Ardmore Shipping Corporation confirmed Tuesday that it received and turned down an unsolicited acquisition proposal last month from larger competitor Hafnia Limited.BW Group's Hafnia said it sent a letter on June 19 to the chairman of Ardmore's board outlining its proposal and inviting discussion regarding an all-stock transaction.Ardmore, which owns and operates a fleet of medium range (MR) product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50…
Klaveness Lines Up Sustainability-linked Newbuild Financing
Norwegian shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) said it has secured a $60 million sustainability-linked term loan and revolving credit facility for the financing of the seventh and eighth CLEANBU vessels with delivery in 2021, reportedly a first within the maritime industry. Nordea is acting as coordinator and bookrunner and Credit Agricole CIB as sustainability agent.The credit margin will be adjusted, up or down, based on KCC’s sustainability performance, as…
Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System
Rotterdam-based McNetiq launched a new line of magnetic anchors for fall protection when working at height.The first product in this series from McNetiq is the workplace safety device McNetiq Fall Restraint, intended for workplaces constructed of steel without edge protection.The operator is connected to this anchor with a measured working line so that the worker can never get past the unsecured edge. Areas of application are: loading and unloading work on ship decks, construction and demolition work on drilling platforms…
Van Aalst Group Launches Nortek Services AS
To provide preventive and predictive maintenance services, combined with workshop services for clients operating worldwide in the offshore oil, gas, marine and renewables industry, the Dutch Van Aalst Group recently set up Nortek Services AS in Kristiansand, Norway.According to Wijnand van Aalst, CEO of the Van Aalst Group and Safeway, the initiative to launch Nortek stems mainly from the rapid growth currently taking place at a number of Van Aalst companies. Safeway from the Netherlands has achieved success with its motion-compensated gangways and Techano in Norway…
Kongsberg Digital Acquires COACH Solutions
Kongsberg announced Wednesday it has acquired Danish software company COACH Solutions, expanding the Norwegian maritime technology company's range of solutions for vessel performance and monitoring.The newly rebranded KONGSBERG COACH Solutions will be integrated within Kongsberg Digital’s Maritime Digital Solutions portfolio, supplying vessel operators, owners, pool managers and technical managers with a suite of software tools for vessel performance, weather routing and noon…
North Completes Integration of Sunderland Marine
North P&I Club announced it has completed the integration of the Sunderland Marine Insurance Company Limited business into parent company The North of England Protecting and Indemnity Association Limited.The formal transfer of business, which takes effect Tuesday, comes six years after the merger of interests between North and Sunderland Marine in 2014.North Chief Executive Paul Jennings says the integration further embeds Sunderland Marine’s specialist fishing and coastal vessels…
DP World Completes Integration of Unifeeder and Feedertech
DP World announce Tuesday it has finished integrating its recent acquisitions Unifeeder and Feedertech, creating a feedering and shortsea network serving hundreds of ports across the globe.Unifeeder, which recently acquired Feedertech, operates feeder and shortsea services around northern Europe and throughout the Mediterranean and Northern Africa regions. Feedertech provides similar services connecting ports in Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East. The…
Coronavirus Rekindles Global Trade Disputes
At the start of the year, U.S.-China tensions were easing after their Phase I trade deal, while Washington, Brussels and Tokyo agreed on new global trading rules to curb subsidies. A relative calm had set in.Then the new coronavirus struck.Countries across the world imposed 222 exports curbs on medical supplies and medicines and in some cases food, according to Global Trade Alert, a Swiss monitoring group. For medical products, it was more than 20 times the usual level.Those curbs are now being lifted…
CLdN Launches Spanish/UK RoRo Service
European short sea Ro-Ro specialist CLdN introduced a new call at the Port of Liverpool, opening a pure RoRo service in a triangle trade between Santander (ES), Liverpool (UK) and Dublin (IE).The new service will operate a weekly loop connecting Spain directly to the UK and Ireland. This will bring the total number of calls from Iberia to Liverpool to eight.Market uncertainty has presented a number of ongoing issues in the supply chain for business’s across the UK. Supply chains are having to develop new models of working in response to the demands placed on them.
V.Group Partners with Ocean Technologies Group
Ship management and marine support services provider V.Group and maritime learning and operational technologies company Ocean Technologies Group have partnered to offer e-learning to V.Group personnel and customers.Starting later this year, V.Group will leverage on Ocean Technologies Group’s digital platforms to provide integrated e-learning solutions to V.Group’s customers. The new solutions will include bespoke V.Group content, technologies in micro-learning, adaptive and gamified…
Seaspan Completes Remote DoC Audit with DNV GL
The world’s largest container tonnage provider has become the latest vessel owner to benefit from classification society DNV GL’s remote audit capabilities, as the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis continues to spur the increased use of remote survey services globally.Under a Hong Kong flag special authorization, DNV GL, together with representatives from Seaspan Corporation, carried out a remote Document of Compliance (DoC) audit of the company’s Safety Management System (SMS).According to DNV GL…
Geopolitics Dominate the Oil Tanker Market -BIMCO
Developments in the oil tanker market in the past decade dominated by geopolitics, says shipping association BIMCO.Crude oil and product tanker markets alike have faced high volatility in recent weeks and months, largely due to geopolitics and the constantly evolving situation in the global oil markets. The first major disturbance since the fall in the oil price between the fourth quarter of 2104 and first quarter of 2016 came in the fourth quarter of 2019, after which freight rates have bounced back despite a collapse in demand.In these extraordinary times…
Berge Bulk Digitalizes Its Procurement
A dry bulk shipping company looking to enhance efficiency, cut costs and create complete procurement transparency has turned to digital procurement through Ligimatic's SERTICA fleet management system.Singapore-based Berge Bulk, which controls a fleet of 70 vessels, including some of the largest in the world, equating to over 10 million DWT, invested in SERTICA in 2014, but has recently added Moscord Marketplace digital procurement to its exiting solution.SERTICA allows Berge Bulk to optimize internal procurement processes…
Chinese Shipments Held for Extra Customs Checks in India
Customs officials at Chennai, one of India’s biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks, sources aware of the delays told Reuters, amid a backlash against China over a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died.The increased scrutiny on shipments from China at Chennai Port, which handles various cargo including automobiles, auto components, fertilizers and petroleum products, could disrupt supply chains.While there is no official order from the government yet…
Liebherr Launches Remote Service App
Maritime cranes and equipment manufacturer Liebherr has developed a remote service tool aiming to improve assistance through visual information that ultimately leads to faster and easier troubleshooting.The service's launch comes as industry stakeholders increasingly turn to remote services and other digital offerings to help maintain operations amid travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Features integrated into the newly launched remote service tool such as audio and video calls…
AHM Offsets Emissions from Container Barge Service
SCF Marine Inc., a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., announced that its container on barge service, operated by SEACOR AMH, is participating in a 12-month accredited U.S.-based carbon offset program starting June 2020.“Through this initiative, diesel carbon emissions from AMH’s container service and the St. Louis, Memphis and Port Allen terminals will be offset to achieve carbon neutrality, a benefit AMH is proud to extend to its direct and indirect customers,” said Rich Teubner…
Alaska Marine Lines Picks Up Sause's Hawaii Service and Barges
Alaska Marine Lines expanded its fleet with the purchase of two cargo barges, the Kamakani and Namakani, from Oregon-based Sause Bros. Sause terminated its Hawaii service in March and Alaska Marine Lines is now serving its customers.The Kamakani and the Namakani are now the largest of all Alaska Marine Lines vessels – each with a 438-foot overall length and 105 feet of width and a payload of 16,869 tons. "For comparison, our railbarges are 420 feet long and 100 feet wide with a payload of 15…
China to Be Self-reliant in IMO-compliant Fuel
Chinese refiners have the capacity to produce 18.1 million tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) this year, which would make the country self-sufficient in the new shipping fuel, an official with state major PetroChina said on Monday.China has been striving to reduce its reliance on bunker fuel imports and is aiming to create its own marine fuel hub to supply northern Asia.About 20 refineries, mostly under state-run Sinopec Corp, PetroChina, CNOOC and Sinochem, installed equipment to produce 0.5% sulfur fuel that meets International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules that came into force at the
Hospital-grade Infection Risk Management Applied to Ships
Managing infection risk during the COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to disease control and prevention.A new infection risk management approach has been developed by DNV GL to assess, manage and mitigate infection risk in management systems, business processes and operations. My Care incorporates local regulations and guidelines – it can be applied to any vessel type, as well as terminals.My Care’s suite of independent assessment services is designed to help businesses…
US Trade Chief Vows to Push for 'Broad Reset' at WTO
The Trump administration will push for a broad reset of “outdated tariff determinations” at the World Trade Organization to fix what it sees as years of unfair treatment of the United States, a top trade official told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the Geneva-based body was “a mess” and changes in the tariffs set by the Geneva-based WTO were urgently needed to better reflect current economic realities.“Many countries with large and developed economies maintain very high bound tariff rates…
Oceaneering Launches Maritime Data and Tracking Service
Oceaneering International launched a new business aiming to eliminate waste and increase transparency within the bulk commodity cargo logistics industry, the Houston-based company announced Wednesday.OceanSMART Cargo Logistics and Maritime Technology will be led by Managing Director Bryan Phillips, who comes to the team with over 25 years’ experience in the marine shipping and cargo logistics industry, most recently as chief innovation officer at Inchcape Shipping Services. He is joined by another maritime industry stalwart with over 30 years’ experience…
Total Lubmarine Opens Chicago Lab
Total Lubmarine has extended the global reach of its technical support services with the opening of a new Diagomar Plus Laboratory in Chicago, Ill.The new lab opening means the marine lubricant specialist now has five centers around the world – with Chicago joining Ertvelde (Belgium), Singapore, Shanghai and Panama City.“North America is an increasingly busy market for us and the opening of the Chicago Lab ensures we have a specialist team on hand to deliver onshore dedicated technical support to our customers…
IMarEST Names Lewis Chief Executive
The Insitute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has appointed a new chief executive - Gwynne Lewis - who will begin the role on June 29.David Loosley, the IMarEST’s current chief executive, previously announced that he will be stepping down in June of 2020, after leading the organization for over eight years, to take up the role of Secretary General and CEO of BIMCO.Gwynne has a background in marine consultancy and, prior to joining the IMarEST, was the Global Head of Data and Digital at Lloyd's Register until 2018.
NORDEN, Diamond S Partner in Product Tanker Market
Two of the world’s largest owners/operators of product tankers, Denmark-based NORDEN and U.S.-based Diamond S Shipping, have created a strategic partnership, DiaNor, to facilitate the commercial consolidation of the product tanker industry.Diamond S will initially contribute 28 medium range (MR2) product tankers to the endeavor, which will be marketed and operated through the Norient Product Pool (NPP). Diamond S also intends to contribute its existing in-house commercial expertise in the product tanker space to the global network of NPP.
Suez Canal Ship Transits Rise Amid COVID-19
Transits through the Suez Canal, the beating heart of the Egyptian economy, have stayed remarkably resilient to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic if judging by total transits of the three commercial shipping sectors which are up 8% year-on-year. This is despite bleak economic growth prospects world-wide following the pandemic, and highlights that shipping remains the backbone of the global economy.It is often said that a picture says more than 1,000 words, but 6,166 ship transits in the Suez Canal can certainly also tell an interesting tale.
MARAD Awards $9.5 Mln for Marine Highways Projects
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) awarded $9.5 million in grants to eight marine highways projects across the Nation under the America’s Marine Highway Program. The funding supports the enhancement of navigable waterways and expands existing waterborne freight services in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and American Samoa.“This Federal assistance will provide additional options to reduce congestion on the roads and help the surrounding local communities’ and the regions’ economic recovery…
Rhine Water Level Rises, Too Shallow in North for Full Shipping
Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen after rain in past days but are still too shallow in northern areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said on Friday.The river had fallen below normal levels in late May after dry weather. Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.Repeated rain this week has raised water to normal levels in central and southern sections of the river. But the Rhine is still too shallow for normal sailings in northern sections around Cologne and Duisburg…
Cuba Cancels Economic Fair as Imports Plummet
Cash-strapped Cuba has canceled its annual international trade and investment fair slated for November due to the pandemic, state-run media reported on Friday, even as fallout from the novel coronavirus hammers revenues and imports.Container traffic at the port of Mariel, responsible for 90% of containers entering the country, was down between 20% and 25% through May, compared with the same period last year, according to a shipping source with access to the data.Cuba does not reveal key economic information in a timely manner…
Port Chief Martínez says "Large-scale infrastructure is the key to maintaining an international presence"
The President of the Port Authority of Valencia, Aurelio Martínez, has indicated that "the large infrastructures are the key to maintaining a presence abroad and to face the forecasts that indicate that the growth of the commercial flows of goods is lower than those experienced in previous periods as reflected in the fall of the elasticity of trade to income and in a reduction of the coefficient of external opening. We need to prepare for medium- and long-term trends in the development of international trade and its fluctuations."To do this…
Insurance Company Launched to Focus on Maritime Cyber Threats
A new insurance services business has been launched to protect maritime companies from cyber threats. Offering risk management, underwriting and analytics, Astaara Company Limited said it aims to modernize this area of the insurance industry."The insurance business is behind the times when it comes to cyber threats to maritime companies. It is only by listening to and responding to what the maritime community needs that you can create a solution that is relevant and necessary…
Port of Long Beach Reports Cargo Increase
Cargo shipments rose at the Port of Long Beach in May as the economic effects of COVID-19 started to subside.Some 628,205 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo move through the port last month, a 9.5% increase from May 2019. Imports grew 7.6% to 312,590 TEUs, while exports climbed 11.6% to 134,556 TEUs. Empty containers headed back overseas jumped 11.4% to 181,060 TEUs.The volume increases come as manufacturing in China continues to rebound from the effects of COVID-19…
ZIM Launches New Digital Booking Services
A new digital service launched by container carrier ZIM in May 2020 is designed to enable new and existing customers to receive instant spot quotes as well book their shipment with guaranteed space on board the designated vessel.Part of ZIM’s growing range of offered digital services, eZ Quote aims to make quoting and booking easier, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all ends of the supply chain. The service is available 24/7 with chat support.“eZ Quote aims to make quoting and booking as easy as booking a flight or any other service online…
Inmarsat Extends Seafarer Support
Satellite communications provider Inmarsat says it continues to ramp up its response to COVID-19, with additional initiatives to improve seafarer wellbeing. These initiatives include further collaboration with ISWAN (International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network) and maritime charities, the launch of a new chatcard and the wider roll-out of a COVID-19 video telemedicine call service.As the pandemic has unfolded, the ompany has worked closely with welfare organization…
Damen Offering Coronavirus Disinfection for Ships
Damen's global network of shipyards offer the full gamut of vessel repair, maintenance and conversion services required to help keep vessels operational, from harbor tugs to FPSOs. Seeking to extend its scope of work in a way that specifically meets current needs, the group has added a new service to the mix: coronavirus disinfection.Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage (DSHV), the mobile ship repair squad of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, has created and launched a 24/7 COVID-19 disinfection service for ships.
Abu Dhabi Ports Launches Feeder Service
Abu Dhabi Ports has established a new feeder services company, SAFEEN FEEDERS, to serve the group’s mainliner shipping clients in the Gulf region.SAFEEN FEEDERS will introduce a new feeder service linking Abu Dhabi to ports serving the UAE, the broader Gulf region and Indian Sub-Continent. The service will be executed in partnership with feeder service operator Bengal Tiger Line (BTL) through a vessel sharing agreement.The service will allow for exchange of container cargo between mainliner vessels and the vessels within the rotation calling at nine regional ports located across the UAE…
UK Startup to Apply Aviation Fuel Tracker for Shipping
A U.K. startup tracking fuel-use performance in aviation will look to apply its product in the maritime sector in an effort to improve the environmental record of the shipping industry.One of 10 winners of MarRI-UK funding, Signol and its academic partners at University College London’s Energy Institute have been awarded a total of £130,000 ($162,200) for STEAM (Sustainability Through Efficient Actions in Maritime), a project looking to directly change the behavior of ships’ crews…
APL England Captain Charged Over Lost Containers
The master of Singapore-flagged APL England is facing charges in Australia after the vessel under his command lost dozens of containers overboard in rough seas off the coast of Sydney last week.The offences relate to pollution and/or damage of the marine environment as a result of poor cargo loading, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.The 5,510 TEU capacity APL England had been en route from Ningbo, China to Melbourne last Sunday when a temporary propulsion loss left the 277-meter vessel rolling in heavy seas…
Coast Guard Auxiliary Supports Research Efforts
Unique among the nation’s armed services, the Coast Guard’s missions include national defense, law enforcement, natural disaster incident management, recreational boating safety and environmental protection. This diversity of mission scope presents opportunities for the Coast Guard at the strategic, operational and tactical levels as the service works to make their efforts as effective and efficient as possible.Contributing to the service’s overall execution effort is the Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC), based in New London, Connecticut.
Dean Joins Teledyne CARIS
Teledyne CARIS welcomes Geoff Dean to the group as USA Sales Manager. In this role Dean will concentrate on expanding the reach of Teledyne CARIS software products, while using his in-depth industry experience to provide seamless service and support for existing clients.Dean will spearhead the continued expansion of Teledyne CARIS software especially in the ports, waterways and hydrographic survey markets in the U.S.
BIMCO Tanker Rate Analysis: Reality Kicks In, Rates Fall
Tanker shipping: sky high freight rates replaced by reality of falling global oil demandGeopolitical tensions have now eased, leaving freight rates to feel the full effects of the weak underlying market and falling demand. Tanker shipping looks set to be under pressure for the rest of the year.Demand drivers and freight ratesThe tanker shipping industry was once again caught in a whirlwind, as freight rates skyrocketed with little regard to the poor market fundamentals before the latter once again caught up with rates.
Smith Named CEO of Fincantieri Marine Systems N.A.
This week marked the start of new leadership at Chesapeake-based Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, as Ryan W. Smith assumed the position as CEO for the company.Smith brings over 15 years of experience in program management and engineering roles with Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems, as well as project management and lifecycle consulting services for major defense contractors and ship repair organizations focusing primarily on support of U.S. Navy programs. Smith brings…
Interview: Steinar Nerbovik, President & CEO, Philly Shipyard
Philly Shipyard won a high-profile contract when TOTE Services awarded the deal to build up to five new ships, the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV). We caught up with Steinar Nerbovik, President & CEO, Philly Shipyard for insights on the deal.While many companies globally fight to stay in business through the COVID-19 pandemic, Philly Shipyard received a huge deal late last month: the contract to build up to five NSMV ships, a contract that has been one of the most closely watched and hotly contested U.S. shipbuilding deals in recent memory.