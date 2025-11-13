Subscribe
Anschütz Establishes US Subsidiary

November 13, 2025

Pictured are the Managing Directors of Anschuetz USA, Matthias Büscher and Johanna Büscher in the new office.
German navigation specialist Anschütz GmbH has founded a new subsidiary in the United States. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Anschuetz USA Inc. aims to continue the successful tradition of “Anschütz of America” and optimize customer support for sales and service partners, commercial shipowners and shipyards, as well as government entities including the Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, Navy and Army.

Anschuetz USA is developing local expertise in navigation and bridge systems for the newbuild and refit market, while also strengthening the infrastructure for after-sales and servicing. The new company will distribute high-quality navigation products for commercial and naval vessels in North America, with plans to localize them in the future. It will also act as a point of contact for technical queries and advise customers on class requirements, recommendations and operational needs.

In addition to local expertise, a powerful infrastructure and increased storage capacity will ensure improved and faster services and deliveries. Customers will benefit from higher-quality technical support, particularly for integrated bridge systems, which are set to be expanded.

The new branch will also promote close cooperation with existing sales and service partners in the United States and Canada. Anschütz maintains a strong network of 30 authorized and certified sales and service partner locations along the North American coastlines, ensuring reliable support and cooperation.

