Op/Ed: Federal Support for Ports is Critical
Florida’s seaports are one of the state’s greatest economic assets, positively affecting every region and every resident. Our seaports have a $117.6 billion economic impact across Florida and account for more than 900,000 direct and indirect jobs, while linking our communities to vital national and international markets.During the COVID-19 crisis, ports across the country have sustained mounting losses. Ports that specialize in moving hard-hit cargoes like steel and automobiles, or depend on tourism and cruise ships are also particularly vulnerable.
Royal Caribbean Hires Chief Medical Officer
Royal Caribbean Group has hired Dr. Calvin Johnson as Global Head, Public Health and Chief Medical Officer, a new role created to lead the cruise line operator's global health and wellness policy, manage its public health and clinical practice and determine the strategic plans and operations of its global healthcare organization.Johnson will also collaborate with the Healthy Sail Panel assembled in response to COVID-19, to ensure the company establishes and implements its protocols and recommendations.Dr.
Congress Responds to COVID19 and Other Challenges for the Maritime Industry
In response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the Congressional Research Service released a report that stated global economic growth has declined by 3% to 6% in 2020 with a partial recovery predicted for 2021. Also, the GDP of the U.S. has fallen by 5% in the first quarter 2020. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the maritime industry, and seafarers themselves, have not been able to escape the significant effects of this crisis.All sectors of the maritime industry have been adversely affected by the global pandemic.
Port of Seattle Shelves Plans for New Cruise Terminal
Plans to develop a new cruise terminal at the Port of Seattle have been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The port announced Tuesday it has called off a request for industry proposals for a joint investment to build and operate a proposed new cruise terminal to serve the Alaska market.“Our current focus remains on public health,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “We continue to work with public health partners and cruise stakeholders to determine the enhanced procedures that will make our cruise passenger terminals and facilities safe for the community…
US Ports Seek COVID-19 Relief
America’s port authorities are advocating for relief to manage the “extremely negative impacts” on the seaport industry brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as U.S. policymakers begin negotiations on the next COVID-19 aid package.Among the port leaders’ advocacy efforts are letters sent Friday to U.S. House, Senate and Administration leaders, urging them to provide $1.5 billion for seaports to cover business-critical expenses that ports have incurred due to COVID-19. The letters…
Profiles in Training: Marcus Cheesman, Founder, Seven Seas Preparatory Academy
Marcus Cheesman started his maritime training in 1987 at the early age of 13, attending Trinity House Navigation School, the UK’s only Nautical school. Upon graduation he was selected for a deck cadet apprenticeship with P&O Cruises and continued to progress through the ranks with P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line (including Windstar Cruises) and Disney Cruise Line, ultimately obtaining his Master Mariners license in 2002. He has piloted vessels on the busy River Humber based in his home town Hull…
Cruise Shipping's Return: Genting Cruise Lines Gears Up for July 26 Sailing
Genting Cruise Lines said it will be the first international cruise company to restart operations with the deployment of Dream Cruises’ Explorer Dream to Taiwan, where it will begin “Taiwan Island-Hopping” itineraries on July 26 2020.Upon the ship’s arrival in Keelung on June 40, 2020, Explorer Dream underwent a thorough deep cleaning in accordance with EU standard, in addition to her crew immediately beginning amandatory 14-day quarantine on land.Read a recent interview with Captain Havard Ramsoy…
Interview: Captain Havard Ramsoy, Genting Cruise Lines, Plotting the Return Course for Cruising
While COVID-19 has proven to be the biggest business disruption event in generations, for the once-booming cruise shipping industry it has meant a hard stop. Getting back to cruising will be neither fast nor easy. We reached out to Captain Havard Ramsoy, Vice President, Marine Operations and Safety, Genting Cruise Lines for insights on the path forward.Please give an overview of the Genting Cruise Ship fleet today, and COVID-19 and its impact on the Genting Cruise business.Throughout the unprecedented suspension of the global cruise passenger services due the COVID-19 situation…
Liebherr Lifting Space Components at Port Canaveral
A custom-designed Liebherr LHM 600 mobile harbor crane has been in operation for the Canaveral Port Authority since beginning of 2019. The special modified machine is the largest mobile harbor crane in the U.S. to handle all types of heavy cargo, including space components. The crane has the heaviest lift capability in all of Florida at up to 154 tonnes plus an outreach of 18-containers across. Furthermore, the machine is equipped with a double layer winch and a special tower…
Total Shipping Losses Are Declining, But Challenges Persist -Report
The record low 41 large shipping losses worldwide in 2019 represents a 20% improvement year-on-year and almost 70% over a decade, but the coronavirus crisis could endanger the long-term safety improvements in the shipping industry for 2020 and beyond, as difficult operating conditions and a sharp economic downturn present a unique set of challenges, according to recent report from marine insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).Consequences of coronavirus and a sustained…
SMM 2021: Plotting a Course Forward for the Global Maritime Community
As the maritime world collectively feels its way forward in a time now defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the SMM in Hamburg, traditionally the world's largest and most influential maritime and shipbuilding trade event, share market overview insights on the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the the shipping industry.The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the world economy on its head. “The recession this year will likely be more severe, and recovery in 2021 will be slower than we anticipated two months ago…
Carnival Makes Leadership Changes at HAL, Costa
Carnival Corporation announced another set of moves within its global leadership team as part of the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and prepare the organization for the eventual resumption of cruising amid the coronavirus health crisis.Gus Antorcha, currently chief operations officer for the group's Carnival Cruise Line brand, has been named president of the company's Holland America Line, while Neil Palomba, currently president of the company's Italy-based Costa Cruises…
Opinion: Shame on Port States for the Treatment of Seafarers
Port states benefit greatly from the vessels that call at their ports, loading and unloading cargoes with great efficiency and speed. The items manufactured in those states and sold overseas keep many of their citizens gainfully employed. The items imported supply stock for the stores of their nation and provide goods for their citizens. The physical ports utilized by the vessels are employment magnets, attracting a diverse array of industries.Yet, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, those port states took swift actions against the very vessels that keep their economies in operation.
Frank About the Future
Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) CEO Frank Olsen opens up on the challenges of COVID-19, the benefits of a global network, and a fundamental shift in the established ships agency marketplace. Change, he says, is coming.“I haven’t spent this much time in Norway, without international travel, since I was at school,” laughs ISS CEO Frank Olsen over a call on Microsoft Teams.With a career that’s taken in seven years at sea, mostly on RoRos with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, living in Costa Rica (where he briefly captained a dive vessel)…
Leibowitz Takes Over as Seabourn President
Carnival's luxury cruise brand Seabourn announced Thursday that Josh Leibowitz has been named president, effective immediately. He will report to Stein Kruse, group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.Leibowitz joined Carnival Corporation in 2013 as chief strategy officer and was also named senior vice president of Cunard North America in 2016. He previously served as managing partner of the Miami office of the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.He succeeds Rick Meadows, who retired at the end of May after 35 years with Carnival Corporation…
Ferry Operators Start to See the Light at the End of the Tunnel
Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan reflects on the crushing impact of COVID-19…but suggests that the gradual easing of travel restrictions offers a turning point on the road to recovery.Last year the ferry industry was riding the crest of a wave. In an end-of-year review, I went so far as to express my belief that the industry had rarely if ever been in such good health. Throughout the developed world, most operators were reporting year-on-year traffic growth and many had set new records for passenger and vehicle volumes.
Europa 2’s Cold Ironing Connection Certified by DNV GL
Ultra-luxury cruise ship Europa 2 has had its cold ironing connection certified by classification society DNV GL following testing of the undisrupted use and compatibility of the shore-to-ship power system in the Port of Hamburg.While idled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Europa 2 has been using cold ironing at the Cruise Center Altona in Hamburg for the past 30 days, reportedly marking the first time a cruise ship has been using cold ironing for a long period of time.Europa 2, with a maximum of 500 passengers requires 2.2 megawatts (MW) of power per hour during its lay time.
Cruises from US Ports Suspended Through Mid-September
A number of ocean-going cruise lines said they will voluntarily suspend cruise operations from U.S. ports until September 15 due to COVID-19, industry body Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Friday.The extended operational pause goes well beyond the current no sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set to expire on July 24.“Although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States…
Carnival Corp Names Weinstein COO
Carnival Corp on Friday named Josh Weinstein as its new chief operations officer as the company continues to grapple with the global COVID-19 pandemic.Reporting to Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Weinstein's responsibilities will include oversight of major operational functions, including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing.Weinstein will retain oversight of Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises and Cunard, which he managed directly for the past three years.
Hospital-grade Infection Risk Management Applied to Ships
Managing infection risk during the COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to disease control and prevention.A new infection risk management approach has been developed by DNV GL to assess, manage and mitigate infection risk in management systems, business processes and operations. My Care incorporates local regulations and guidelines – it can be applied to any vessel type, as well as terminals.My Care’s suite of independent assessment services is designed to help businesses…
Djibouti Offers Crew Change Support
Djibouti announced at the United Nations Monday its readiness to facilitate crew change operations for any ships passing through the Bab el Mandeb strait, with the necessary support provided by the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA).The East African country is responding to a joint statement from the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to support crew changes and ensure that maritime personnel can return…
Market Insights: Cruise Shipping ... Now What?
Heading into 2020 the cruise industry was booming. The number of passengers who went on cruises in 2019 was at an all time high, a trend mirrored by the exponential fleet growth since the 1950s. However, COVID-19 caused an industry wide shut down. Since the start of the year, ordering activity has fallen nearly 50%. This is a dramatic decrease and is unprecedented in the cruise industry, especially when compared to last year which during the same period, activity never dropped more than 10%.
Superyacht Design: Are owners shifting to streamlined design and production?
Superyachts have a long history of tailor-made, special-made and unique “to the Himalaya and back” luxury solutions. The question is, will this continue, or will the current market situation make superyacht owners and builders consider streamlining some parts of the design and production in order to achieve cost-efficiency?Superyacht market experts have expressed a worry that the industry is pricing itself out of its own market and some warn that the clients will find other things to invest in if the yachts become too expensive. Personally, I think this worry is legit.
New Zealand to Allow Some Ships, Cruises Still Banned
New Zealand said on Friday that it would allow entry of some maritime vessels as it looks to open up its economy after lifting all coronavirus restrictions earlier this week.Cruise ships and people traveling for leisure, however, will continue to be banned from entering the country, the government said in a statement.New Zealand lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls after declaring on Monday it was free of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality.It’s now looking to kick-start its economy that was battered by the
Tech Partners Aim to Assist Cruise Rebound
Terminal operating systems (TOS) solutions provider Tideworks Technology has entered into a joint venture with software applications and consulting services company Brenock Technology to deliver tech solutions aimed at helping the cruise industry rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.Cruise lines and marine terminals are facing unprecedented disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, with widespread suspension of services and concerns about the safety of workers and cruise passengers.Through the new joint venture…
Gauging Impact of Fincantieri's French Deal to Take Time, Says EU's Vestager
Gauging the market impact of Italian shipyard Fincantieri's bid for France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique is proving difficult and is likely to take some time, the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.Italy sees the deal by Europe's largest shipyard as an opportunity to create a European industrial champion in the shipbuilding industry to better compete with rivals from Asia and other regions.EU antitrust enforcers, however, worry the deal between two global leaders in an already concentrated and capacity-constrained market could push up prices for cruise ships.The
Damen Offering Coronavirus Disinfection for Ships
Damen's global network of shipyards offer the full gamut of vessel repair, maintenance and conversion services required to help keep vessels operational, from harbor tugs to FPSOs. Seeking to extend its scope of work in a way that specifically meets current needs, the group has added a new service to the mix: coronavirus disinfection.Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage (DSHV), the mobile ship repair squad of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, has created and launched a 24/7 COVID-19 disinfection service for ships.
The Future of Cruise Ship Buffets: A Step-by-step Guide
How will cruise lines serve food in an efficient and safe way without compromising superior customer experience?We are in the middle of a paradigm shift, a true disruption in most aspects of our social lives; from meeting friends, going out, exercising, working to traveling. Covid-19 has brought many a lot of grief, but on the positive side, it is also working as a catalysator and an engine for creativity, innovation, and progress. If a pandemic occurs again, we will be prepared.
DNV GL Launches Infection Prevention Certification for Maritime
Classification society DNV GL launched a custom infection prevention certification aiming to help the maritime industry resume operations better prepared for COVID-19 or other emerging pathogens. Genting Cruise Lines is the first customer working toward the CIP-M certification for its cruise ship Explorer Dream under the Dream Cruises brand.As the coronavirus crisis begins to recede and the world begins moving to return to business, the cruise industry is sharpening its already strong focus on passenger health and safety.
COVID-19 Puts Copenhagen Cruise Terminal on Ice
With uncertainty surrounding business in general, and specifically the future shape and form of the cruise industry, it was announced the the establishment of the new cruise terminal in Copenhagen is postponed indefinitelyA very significantly changed cruise market, due to the crisis with the coronavirus pandemic, means that Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) will postpone the establishment of what was planned to be a new cruise terminal at Copenhagen’s Oceankaj.With the prospects for healthy growth in the Copenhagen cruise market…
Livestock Ship Held off Australia Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
A Kuwaiti livestock ship, without animals aboard, was being held off Australia’s west coast after six crew members tested positive for the new coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday, heightening concerns over how arrivals by sea are handled.The Al Kuwait left the Middle East on May 7 and docked near the city of Perth on May 22 after telling the Australian immigration and agriculture authorities that some crew members had raised temperatures, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan…
Copenhagen Port Sheds 55 Workers
The financial consequences due to the crisis with the coronavirus pandemic are of such a significant scope that Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) gave notice of termination to 55 employees in Copenhagen, including both dockworkers and office workers.CMP already gave notice of termination in April to 40 employees in Malmö, which as Scandinavia’s largest port terminal for new cars, has been particularly hard hit by the global downturn in vehicle production. In fact, the crisis has resulted in a marked decline across all of CMP’s business areas.
Daniels Tapped to Lead Port Everglades
Port of Gulfport (Mississippi) executive director Jonathan Daniels will move east and take the top spot as the Chief Executive & Port Director at Port Everglades, as announed by Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry. Broward’s seaport is a gateway for cargo, cruise and petroleum that is undergoing a $1.6 billion port expansion effort. Daniels comes to Port Everglades from the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi where he has been the executive director since 2013.In addition to his maritime experience in Gulfport…
Maritime Medical: Keeping Ship Crews Healthy During a Pandemic
In the best of times, keeping ship crews mentally and physically healthy is a challenge premised on the inherent nature of and dangers in the job, plus the proximity of ship from ready, shoreside help. Add a global pandemic and the situation becomes untenable. We checked in with a select group of maritime medical care organizations for mitigating COVID-19 maritime medical risk.Seafarers are an essential workforce to the global economy with as many as 1.5 million working day and night…
Roxtec UK Appoints Whelan
Roxtec UK has moved to increase its presence in Britain’s maritime sector with the appointment of a new marine and offshore manager.Mark Whelan has joined the Swedish-owned company having spent 10 years at another international manufacturer, most recently as a project manager for naval and commercial shipbuilding sector contracts. At Roxtec, Whelan will have responsibility for business development in the south of England.Roxtec’s transits are used to seal cables and pipes aboard a wide variety of ships including naval vessels…
Profiles in Maritime Training: Martyn Thomas, Chief of Staff, Stream Marine Training Ltd. (SMT)
Martyn Thomas is the Chief of Staff at Stream Marine Training Ltd (SMT Ltd.) following many years working for both global training providers and cruise companies. SMT is a maritime skills and technology business providing fire-fighting, sea survival, survival craft and HSE training to the global maritime, oil and gas, renewables and construction industries.Thomas works out of SMT’s head office in Glasgow where SMT trains the majority of its theoretical based courses, including Alternative Fuels…
Three Cruise Ships Dock in Oakland
Three cruise ships will idle at the Port of Oakland without passengers while cruise operations are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the port said Friday. The .Two Norwegian Cruise Line vessels, Regatta and Norwegian Jewel, have tied up at Oakland’s Outer Harbor Terminal, which is currently not in use for the port’s container shipping business. Another, Seven Seas Mariner, is docked at Howard Terminal on the Oakland Estuary, no longer considered large enough for container operations.
DNV GL's Ørbeck-Nilssen: Maritime 'Renaissance' Could be on the Horizon
As COVID-19 and a historically weak energy market wreaks havoc on maritime, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV GL, tells Maritime Reporter & Engineering News in its May 2020 edition that this could be the beginning of a Renaissance period for the industry. "Everything will be looked at with new eyes, it’s going to be a renaissance for the maritime world and I think we’ll have a lot of innovation and new ideas," said Ørbeck-Nilssen. "Things that we’ve traditionally done for years simply will not hold up…
Cyprus Adopts Formal Crew Change Process
The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) formally announced it has adopted a new process to facilitate crew changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crew changes for vessels are possible in Cyprus provided certain conditions are met. The relevant decrees issued by the Ministry of Health also permit the long-term stay in anchorage of vessels, including cruise ships (warm lay-up).Cyprus is actively supporting and implementing such measures, in support of recommendations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO)…
Trelleborg's Parallel Motion Fenders for Danish Port
Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation has completed the supply of its twin parallel motion fenders to Ferry Berth 4 at the Port of Hirtshals, Denmark, helping the port to enhance berthing operations.The project required a fender solution that would produce a low line load on the vessel’s belting and avoid contact with the vessel’s hull. A challenging range of vessel types coming in to the berth all required a fender with an optimum amount of energy to be absorbed.Trelleborg’s…
Interview: A Return to Wind Power with Tuomas Riski & Norsepower
Norsepower CEO and co-founder Tuomas Riski has put a new spin on some established technology, bringing wind power back to shipping in an undeniably eye-catching manner. Here Nor-Shipping’s latest ‘Ocean Action Hero’ explains the benefits of his firm’s unique technology, his plans for building global market presence, and the key role Norsepower’s sails can play in enabling a more sustainable shipping industry. “But isn’t there a problem that some people think it looks, you know… a bit odd?” Tuomas Riski laughs at a question that you quickly get the feeling he’s dealt with before.
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Brings its Fleet Home
“Stay at home” is the global message of the moment. The fleet of the Hamburg-based cruise company Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which would normally be sailing the seven seas, is now heading for the waters of its home port. The expedition ship, the HANSEATIC nature, will be the first to return and is expected to arrive in Hamburg, Germany, on April 20. Its sister ship, the international HANSEATIC inspiration, and the two luxury ships, the EUROPA and the international EUROPA 2, are also now on their way back to Hamburg.
US CDC Extends 'No Sail Order' for All Cruise Ships
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its “no sail order” for all cruise ships, as it looks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The new CDC order says that cruise ships have to cease operations for up to 100 days, or the expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services' declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency, or if the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order.The order, dated April 9, comes as the cruise industry takes a hit from the novel coronavirus outbreak…
Valmet to Supply Automation for Expedition Cruise Pair
Valmet will supply automation and information systems for two luxury expedition vessels being built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy in Finland for Russia’s largest river cruise company Vodohod Ltd.The 113-meter-long and 20.2-meter-wide vessels will have an ice class of PC5 and a passenger capacity of 157 persons. Their draught is 5.7 meters, and cruising speed is 14 knots. The newbuilds will operate both in the Arctic and Antarctic waters as well as in the tropical waters during the spring and autumn seasons.Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation system…
Port Canaveral Furloughs Cruise Personnel
One of the world's busiest cruise ports announced it will furlough some of its employees following a shutdown of cruise line operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, Port Canaveral announced on Friday.The Florida seaport, which remains operational for the flow of commercial cargo and to support naval operations, said it will temporarily furlough employees dedicated to its cruise operations and recreation business segments whose job functions are not required for current operations.The…
Autonomous Ships or Better Decision Making?
Looking back through articles on autonomous shipping, one could be forgiven for thinking that it’s becoming the nuclear fusion of maritime; always seemingly five or 10 years away but never quite arriving. In 2018, numerous commentators predicted that by 2030, autonomous vessels would be commonplace. With the lifecycle of most ships making this very difficult, barring a massive program of scrappage and new building, this is now looking less likely. As an industry we have undoubtedly learned much from the trials of autonomous ships and the advances in big data that have stemmed from such trials.
Brazil Blocks Costa Cruise Crew from Coming Ashore Due to Coronavirus
A Brazilian court has barred crew members from disembarking from the Costa Fascinosa cruise ship anchored with no passengers at the port of Santos after some of their mates developed coronavirus symptoms, city authorities said on Monday.All passengers on the ship, which has a capacity for 3,800 passengers and crew, were disembarked on March 17 at Santos and only the crew remained in quarantined.Santos is Latin America's largest port and where most of Brazil's agriculture commodities are exported.Last week…
Qingdao Cruise Terminal Construction Kicks Off
An event officially signalling the start of construction on Qingdao International Cruise Terminal in China was held alongside a global promotion launched to attract investment. At the event, the People's Government of Qingdao signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong Port Group for a RMB10 billion project, and inked contracts with a number of partners for 14 industrial projects with a total investment of RMB31.35 billion.The government of Qingdao's Shibei District is pushing…
MSC Cruises Spain President Emiliano González Passes Away
Emiliano González, President of MSC Cruises Spain passed away on March 25 in Madrid at the age of 68.González joined MSC Cruises Spain as Commercial Director in 2002, becoming Country Manager in 2004. He restlessly worked to turn MSC Cruises into one of the country’s most popular cruise lines and witnessed the entry into service of the 17 innovative cruise ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet. In 2017 he moved on to become President of MSC Cruises Spain. Leaving his commercial responsibilities aside…
Australia Orders Two Cruise Ships to Leave ... Now!
Australia ordered two cruise ships to leave its waters on Thursday, after a liner that docked in Sydney Harbor last week became the primary source of infection in the country's coronavirus outbreak.Although well below levels elsewhere in the world, the pace of Australia's infections is starting to pick up speed, reaching nearly 2,800 cases and 13 deaths.The government of West Australia state said nobody would be permitted to disembark from the German-operated MV Artania after seven of 800 foreign passengers on board tested positive for the virus…
Viking Continues Operations on Main Freight Lines
Finnish cruise ferry operator Viking Line announced Monday it will continue service on its "most important" routes despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak."Taking the security of supply for Finland and Åland as well as the cargo transport demands into consideration, we continue freight traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn as well as on the Turku–Åland–Stockholm route," it said in a statement.“To safeguard the security of supply between Finland and Sweden, we are maintaining service on part of our routes.
International Maritime Hall of Fame Dinner Rescheduled
Taking into consideration concern about quarantine requirements surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, the Maritime Association of New York and New Jersey has rescheduled its 27th Annual International Maritime Hall of Fame Dinner. The new date is Thursday, September 10, 2020, moved from its initially planned Wednesday, May 13, 2020.The event will be held at its originally slated venue, the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. Tickets, sponsorship and souvenir journal advertising sales will be automatically applied to the new date.
Passengers On Coronavirus-hit Cruise Ship Can Disembark in Marseille
Passengers who have tickets to travel back to their home countries will be allowed to disembark from the coronavirus-hit Costa Luminosa cruise ship in Marseille, the port authority and the cruise operator said on Thursday.A port official told Reuters that 639 passengers, including 187 French nationals, would be allowed to leave the ship in small groups, depending on the timing of their transport home.There were more than 1,420 passengers on the liner, including 230 Americans, 168 Italians and 100 Canadians…
Cape Town Ships Cleared After Negative COVID-19 Tests
Test results from the individuals suspected to be the first cases of COVID-19 in any South African seaport have all come back negative, Transnet National Ports Authority has confirmed.Earlier this week two vessels, the general cargo vessel MV Corona and the cruise ship AIDAmira, were held off port limits outside the Port of Cape Town. The cruise liner was later allowed to dock but its roughly 1,700 passengers and crew remained onboard pending test results from one suspected COVID-19 case and seven others who had possible contact with him.Captain Dennis Mqadi…
COVID-19: South Africa Bans Cruise Ships
South Africa banned all passenger vessels from its ports on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving tourists on a cruise ship docked in Cape Town in limbo following tests for possible COVID-19 cases on board.The MV AidAmira's more than 1,700 passengers and crew have been unable to leave the ship since Monday, after a crew member on a cargo ship who shared a plane with six passengers on the liner showed symptoms of the coronavirus.Port authorities quarantined the Italian-flagged AidAmira while the six passengers were tested for coronavirus.All those tests came back negative, South Af
USCG Advises on Minimizing Novel Coronavirus at Sea
The Coast Guard Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy has published an update March 16, 2020 to MSIB: Novel Coronavirus – Update (Change 2)An outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may affect mariners and maritime commerce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their Interim Guidance for Ships on Managing Suspected Coronavirus Disease 2019 (see https://go.usa.gov/xdfyG) and Cruise Ship Travel (see https://go.usa.gov/xdfVP).Illness…
Port of Virginia Providing Berth Space for Cruise Ships
The Port of Virginia said it has opened its doors to cruise ships idled by the coronavirus pandemic.Since the outbreak of the virus and the cruise industry’s voluntary suspension of U.S. operations, empty cruise ships have been seeking temporary berth opportunities at multiple ports, with Florida taking the greatest share of the vessels. For a cruise ship, it is more economical to idle at a port rather than at sea because it does not burn as much fuel and provides easy access…
Viking Line Suspends Helsinki-Stockholm Service
Finnish cruise ferry operator Viking Line announced Tuesday that it will suspend service between Helsinki and Stockholm due to the developing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Finnish authorities have closed the country’s borders during the state of emergency in effect in Finland.“To safeguard the security of supply between Finland and Sweden, we are maintaining service on the Turku–Åland–Stockholm route. We are also still making one sailing to Tallinn from Helsinki six days a week.
CG Medevacs Woman From Cruise Ship Off New Jersey Coast
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old woman approximately 120 miles off the coast of New Jersey, Sunday evening.The captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Gem contacted watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s command center at 2:30 p.m. and notified them that a passenger was suffering from abdominal issues and needed a higher level of care.An aircrew aboard and HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City, N,C. launched to sustain communications due to distance…
Greece to Quarantine all Arrivals from Abroad
Greece announced on Monday it will shut all shops apart from supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, petrol stations and food delivery services, and put anyone arriving from abroad into quarantine for two weeks, to fight the coronavirus.Greece had already cancelled mass gatherings and closed bars, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms. So far the country has reported 331 confirmed cases of infections and four fatalities. Health authorities expect the number of infections to rise.The 14 day quarantine would apply to anyone entering the country…