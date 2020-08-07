New Zealand to Allow Some Ships, Cruises Still Banned

New Zealand said on Friday that it would allow entry of some maritime vessels as it looks to open up its economy after lifting all coronavirus restrictions earlier this week.Cruise ships and people traveling for leisure, however, will continue to be banned from entering the country, the government said in a statement.New Zealand lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls after declaring on Monday it was free of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality.It’s now looking to kick-start its economy that was battered by the