Cavotec Tallies New Shore Power Orders for Mediterranean Ports

Cavotec has announced the signing of two significant contracts, valued at €6.5 million, to supply its innovative PowerMove shore power systems to two ports in the Mediterranean region. These systems will facilitate shore power connections for cruise ships and RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) vessels, markedly reducing emissions and promoting sustainable port operations.

The first contract encompasses multiple PowerMove mobile cable management systems specifically designed to serve both cruise and RoRo vessels. Deliveries for these systems are expected to commence in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of that year. With this technology, vessels can operate without emissions while docked, resulting in benefits such as decreased noise pollution, improved passenger comfort, lower fuel costs, and adherence to strict environmental regulations.

The second order entails the provision of two PowerMove shore power systems, set for delivery in the first quarter of 2026. These systems will allow two cruise vessels to connect to shore power simultaneously, further enhancing the sustainability efforts at the port.

Cavotec’s initiative reflects a growing commitment to greener port operations and underscores the increasing demand for technologies that mitigate environmental impact in the maritime industry.

Increasingly, oceangoing ships are plugging into shore power while in port to reduce emissions and noise while docked, allowing them to operate more sustainably and comply with environmental regulations. This connection enables vessels to use electricity from the port instead of running their onboard generators, leading to significant fuel savings and improved air quality.

“We are proud to contribute to reduction of emissions in the world's ports with our innovative, sustainable shore power solutions for the maritime industry,” said Patrick Mares, President of Cavotec’s Ports & Maritime Division.