Seacap Becomes World’s First Capital Partner for Shore Power

May 27, 2025

Source: Seacap
The company Seacap has launched as a new, specialized company designed to make it significantly easier for ports to carry out the investments required for a green and future-oriented infrastructure.

It is the first capital partner globally to focus specifically on sustainable ports – with an emphasis on shore power and zero-emission port development.

The company has entered into a partnership with a leading European investment fund, providing Seacap with access to more than EUR 300 million ($3.4 million) earmarked for shore power and green port infrastructure across Europe – as well as the financial strength to serve as a long-term partner for ports aiming to decarbonize.

"We’ve developed a model that removes the biggest barrier: access to capital. Our solutions make it possible to act today – not five or 10 years from now," says Robert Svendsen, one of the founders behind Seacap.

Seacap focuses on both shore power and other forms of green port infrastructure – for both new and existing facilities. The company takes a long-term view and is ready to support extensions, upgrades, and multi-phase port investments over time.

"Many ports are municipally owned, with competing investment needs in schools, healthcare and core infrastructure. With Seacap, green port development doesn’t have to compete with other vital public projects," says Svendsen.

Seacap has ambitions for Norway to serve as the starting point for a wider European green infrastructure initiative. With some of the world’s most advanced electrification policies, Norway represents a strong home market – and a natural launchpad for scaling across Europe.

