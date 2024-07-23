Cruise Port Being Redeveloped in Seward, Alaska

A group of partners is working to redevelop the cruise port in Seward, Alaska.

The Seward Company, public-private project formed to revive the port, is working with Turnagain, Port of Tomorrow, Alaska Railroad and Royal Caribbean Group to replace the outdated pier and completely modernize the cruise infrastructure.

Initially funded by the U.S. Congress in 1914, the Port of Seward secured freight and passenger transfers from the Gulf of Alaska to Fairbanks. Since its update in 1965, the port has welcomed millions of travelers, thousands of cargo vessels, and moved tons of ore with minimal improvements.

The port is showing its age. As the H-piles supporting the dock continue to deteriorate, the dock and passenger terminal do not meet today’s cruise industry operational or safety standards and, as the PND Engineering 2023 study demonstrates, the port is on borrowed time.

After removing the current fixed dock, a new 100 feet wide and 748 feet long floating pier will welcome the largest cruise vessels coming to Alaska. Designed to rise and lower with Alaska’s extreme tides while mooring ships along both sides, the floating structure also elevates the Port of Seward to Alaska’s most desired and functional cruise berth. The modernization of the dock includes a portable shore-power system.

The grand opening is scheduled to take place in Spring 2026.

(Image: The Seward Company)