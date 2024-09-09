West Wharf Upgraded at Plymouth’s Millbay Docks

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced the completion of a key phase in the redevelopment of Millbay Docks, part of the Port of Plymouth. The milestone marks the first major project funded by the UK Government's Plymouth and South Devon Freeport seed capital program.

The recent improvements focused on strengthening the West Wharf, a critical component of ABP’s £23 million infrastructure enhancement plan for Millbay Docks. The project, which began in December 2023, involved the installation of 30 steel tubular piles, resulting in a 60-meter section of the Wharf now capable of supporting 100-tonne cranes. This upgrade significantly boosts the load capacity of the berth, allowing the port to handle a larger volume of cargo and support a state-of-the-art Passenger Boarding Bridge for both ferry and cruise passengers.

The next phase of the development includes the installation of the Passenger Boarding Bridge, provided by Adelte, which aims to streamline the boarding process for passengers traveling with Brittany Ferries and on cruise ships. Further plans involve refurbishing the passenger terminal and implementing traffic management measures to expedite processing times for arriving traffic.

Ashley Curnow, ABP’s Divisional Port Manager for Wales and the Southwest, said, “We are delighted to be making good progress with the upgrade works at Millbay Docks, which will facilitate more freight and trade, supporting the wider Plymouth economy. These improvements will also enhance the passenger experience for Brittany Ferries customers and open new opportunities for the port’s cruise business, which is going from strength to strength. This improved infrastructure is a testament to ABP’s commitment to driving growth and sustainability at Millbay Docks.

“We are grateful to the patience and support of the local community during the works.

Millbay Docks, a hub for Brittany Ferries for over 40 years, facilitates daily services to Roscoff, France, and weekly services to Santander, Spain. The recent upgrades are expected to significantly improve the travel experience for passengers, particularly those traveling on foot.

Steve Lawrie, Port Operations Manager, Brittany Ferries Plymouth, said, “The strengthening of the West Wharf and subsequent new boarding bridge will significantly enhance the experience for our passengers travelling through Plymouth, especially for those travelling on foot. The upgraded facilities align with our goal to provide seamless and enjoyable travel experiences for all our customers. This development underscores our long-standing partnership with ABP at Millbay Docks and our shared vision for growth and excellence.”

Richard May, CEO, Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, said, “It’s fantastic to see this project completed through Freeport seed capital funding. This is a key infrastructure upgrade for Millbay Docks which will enable ABP to optimise and grow their port operations, increase ship rotations and consider new routes as part of the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport.”

Plymouth City Council Leader, Tudor Evans said, “This is a huge milestone in our our mission to increase global trade through our ports.

“Freeport seed funding has helped strengthen the wharf at Millbay, opening up huge potential for more freight as well as a better welcome for ferry passengers.

“This work means more ships, more cargo, more business and more growth for Plymouth. Great stuff!”

Teignmouth Marine Services Ltd. (TMS), with its extensive experience in marine contracting and civil engineering, completed this phase of the project, supported by Mace Group’s consultancy and construction services, which ensured smooth project delivery.

Will Robertson, Ports and Maritime Lead at Mace said: “The port industry is vital to Plymouth and contributes to the health of the wider UK economy by facilitating transport and trade. Our expertise and experience in the sector have ensured the successful delivery of these essential upgrades, which will improve Millbay Docks’ infrastructure to support its operations, contributing to its role as a strategic freight and cruise terminal.”

The redevelopment of Millbay Docks is scheduled for completion by March 2025. Meanwhile, the Port of Plymouth continues to see robust growth, with cruise ship arrivals doubling in the past two years, further establishing Plymouth as a key international travel destination.