Subscribe
Search

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

July 30, 2024

(Photo: Forth Ports)
(Photo: Forth Ports)

The 293-meter-long Carnival Legend cruise vessel called into Forth Ports’ new deep water berth in Leith. The 88,500 tonne cruise vessel, with around 3,000 passengers and crew on board, was berthed as part of the first full marine trial using the new outer berth.

Built to accommodate the world’s largest offshore renewables support vessels, Leith’s outer berth will be completed and handed over next month (August). The berth will feature a heavy lift capability of up to 100 tonnes per square meter (t/m2), backed up by 175 acres of adjacent land for associated renewables logistics, marshalling and manufacturing.

Leith will deliver Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub on a 175-acre site – supporting Scotland’s energy transition plans, boosting local supply chains, creating new, high quality green jobs and making a significant contribution to the country achieving its net zero carbon emissions targets.

A regular visitor into the River Forth, the Carnival Legend is calling into the Port of Leith itself for the first time, with over 2,000 passengers and 930 crew on board.

Stuart Wallace, CEO of Forth Ports, said, “Forth Ports is driving private investment into vital port infrastructure in our ports to ensure Scotland benefits from future low carbon industries, including offshore wind. Although designed and built for offshore renewables, this successful trial of the new deep water outer berth in Leith with the Carnival Legend is a true milestone for our business as we get Leith ready, ahead of the market, for future renewables projects.”

The Leith Renewables Hub will be part of the Forth Green Freeport’s strategically located tax sites, which aim to reindustrialize central Scotland, generating thousands of high-quality green jobs by increasing trade and supporting the growth of businesses across the Firth of Forth.

Ports Europe Infrastructure Cruise Terminals

Related Logistics News

© Irina Starikova / Adobe Stock

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility...
© Philippe / Adobe Stock

Authorities Make Major Cocaine Bust in Port of Barcelona
(Photo: BW Group)

Italy's New FLNG Terminal to Be Operational by March 2025
Image courtesy SAAM Terminals

SAAM Terminals, Next Port AI Partner
(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

LA/Long Beach Ports Invest $25 Million for Truck Charging
(Image: Hanseatic Energy Hub)

Construction of Germany's First Land-based LNG Terminal...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Italy's Snam reports 16% rise in H1 core earnings, eyes hybrid bond
Uber, BYD partner to bring EVs to ride-hailing platform internationally
Amadeus sees healthy 2024 travel need regardless of slower reservations