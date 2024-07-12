New Cruise Terminal to Be Built in Port of Klaipėda

Lithuania's Port of Klaipėda said it is moving forward with plans to build a new cruise ship terminal following the conclusion of screening procedures for the assessment of potential environmental impacts.

The Environmental Protection Agency has decided that an environmental impact assessment is not required for these works. Procurement procedures for the contract works are underway, with the implementation phase of the project expected to start this year.

"We are taking another step towards a new infrastructure for cruise shipping in the Port of Klaipėda. Investing in the new terminal is not only about meeting the needs of the ships growing sizes, but also about creating value for the city of Klaipėda and its residents. I believe that the new terminal will improve the city's infrastructure, will be an attractive public space for both tourists and residents, and at the same time it will become a symbol of the Port of Klaipėda, which will be visible both in the city's urban panorama and from the Curonian Spit," said Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda Port Authority.

A new cruise ship terminal is planned to be developed on a plot of land owned by the Port Authority in trust, in the central part of the city, where existing quays will be reconstructed, new quays will be built, and the depths of the basin will be adapted to the new needs. The new terminal will also include an administrative building to house the Port Authority. The ground floor of the building will include cafés and a conference room, also there will be a rooftop observation deck. It is also planned to be built a new marina.

The new cruise ship terminal area will also become a new attraction for Klaipėda residents and visitors to the lagoon. It will create a venue for port events, an open amphitheater oriented towards the water, pedestrian and cycling paths and spaces for recreation and events.

The design of the new cruise ship terminal was finalized at the end of last year. The project was prepared by UAB “Statybos inžinierių konsultantų biuras” (Office of Consulting Structural Engineers).

The screening procedures for the assessment of potential environmental impacts were carried out by the Public Enterprise Seaside Research and Planning Institute.