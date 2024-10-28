Port of Klaipėda Plans New Cruise Terminal

A new cruise ship terminal is planned for Klaipėda in Lithuania, because currently the port authority has to deny requests for about 10 cruise ship visits a year due to lack of space.

The project will increase capacity of the Port of Klaipėda and will create a new space for the city events and recreation.

The new cruise ship terminal area will feature an open amphitheater oriented towards the water and pedestrian and cycling paths. The Port Authority's administrative building’s ground floor will have cafés and a conference room, and a rooftop observation deck. A new marina for recreational ships is planned to be built next to it to address the current shortage of space.

“This project is a long-term investment in Klaipėda's future and its international attractiveness,", says Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda Port Authority.

The design of the new cruise ship terminal was finalized at the end of last year. Screening procedures for a possible environmental impact assessment were completed in July this year, but the Environmental Protection Agency decided against requiring one.

The project will be carried out in two phases: the first phase will involve the reconstruction and extension of existing quays in poor condition and the construction of the new quays needed to form the terminal, as well as dredging works. The second phase will include the construction and installation of utilities, landscaping and the construction of an administration building.

The new cruise ship terminal project is expected to take around three years to complete.

Next year, the Port of Klaipėda will welcome more than 60 cruise ships.



