Subscribe
Search

Port of Klaipėda Plans New Cruise Terminal

October 28, 2024

Source: Port of Klaipėda
Source: Port of Klaipėda

A new cruise ship terminal is planned for Klaipėda in Lithuania, because currently the port authority has to deny requests for about 10 cruise ship visits a year due to lack of space.

The project will increase capacity of the Port of Klaipėda and will create a new space for the city events and recreation.

The new cruise ship terminal area will feature an open amphitheater oriented towards the water and pedestrian and cycling paths. The Port Authority's administrative building’s ground floor will have cafés and a conference room, and a rooftop observation deck. A new marina for recreational ships is planned to be built next to it to address the current shortage of space.

“This project is a long-term investment in Klaipėda's future and its international attractiveness,", says Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda Port Authority.

The design of the new cruise ship terminal was finalized at the end of last year. Screening procedures for a possible environmental impact assessment were completed in July this year, but the Environmental Protection Agency decided against requiring one.

The project will be carried out in two phases: the first phase will involve the reconstruction and extension of existing quays in poor condition and the construction of the new quays needed to form the terminal, as well as dredging works. The second phase will include the construction and installation of utilities, landscaping and the construction of an administration building.

The new cruise ship terminal project is expected to take around three years to complete.

Next year, the Port of Klaipėda will welcome more than 60 cruise ships.

Ports Infrastructure Cruise Ship

Related Logistics News

Source: Port of New Orleans

New Transloading Facility Operational in New Orleans
Source: Ports of Indiana

Indiana MoU Expands Agricultural Trade
© Vadim / Adobe Stock

Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Ports Push Insurance Rates Up
Jan De Nul's dredger Fernão de Magalhães at work in Morocco. The same type of vessel will be used for the port of Valencia. (Photo: Jan De Nul Group)

New Container Quay to Be Built at Port of Valencia
© Óscar / Adobe Stock

Fire Erupts at Oil Depot in Crimea
© juerginho / Adobe Stock

River Level at Amazon Port Hits 122-year Low Amid Drought

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Port of Klaipėda Plans New Cruise Terminal

Port of Klaipėda Plans New Cruise Terminal

Port Houston Hails Cargo Throughput Increases

Port Houston Hails Cargo Throughput Increases

Port of Long Beach Awarded $2.6 Million Federal Security Grant

Port of Long Beach Awarded $2.6 Million Federal Security Grant

Militzer & Münch Debuts Auto Logistics JV

Militzer & Münch Debuts Auto Logistics JV

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Undetermined Vatican top raises questions about pope's momentum
Ecuador to take control of heavy petroleum pipeline till brand-new tender introduced
Swiggy most likely to price $1.4 bln IPO at 371-390 rupees/share, sources state