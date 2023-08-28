Subscribe
MPA Calls for Electric Harbor Craft Charging Point Proposals

August 28, 2023

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has issued a call for proposals to develop, commission, maintain, and operate electric harbour craft (e-HC) charging points at Jurong Port, Marina South Pier, Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, PSA Marine - West Coast Base, and Sebarok Terminal.

The selected proposals will be implemented as a two-year pilot with an option to extend for another year. MPA will work together with the operators to evaluate the various charging technologies implemented and gather information and feedback on the supporting infrastructure and power requirements. The experience gained will contribute towards the development of a charging infrastructure standard for e-HC, the charging infrastructure masterplan, as well as the implementation and operational plans to support e-HC operations in Singapore. MPA plans to progressively roll out the charging infrastructure for e-HC operations in Singapore from 2025.

The call for proposals follows from an expression of interest launched in July 2023 for proposals to design and promote adoption of full-e-HC in Singapore. And in April this year, the MPA and eight classification societies signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate in the areas of maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation including autonomous shipping, cyber security, electrification, and zero- and low-carbon fuels.

The Government of Singapore has set a target for the full decarbonisation of harbour craft, pleasure craft and tugboats by 2050, with the electrification, use of 100% biofuel and other green fuels from 2030 for all new harbour craft.

