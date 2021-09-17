28904 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

V-Bunkers Orders Pair of Electric-Hybrid Bunker Tankers

V-Bunkers placed an order to build two electric-hybrid bunker tankers. Photo courtesy Vitol.

Vitol’s Singaporean bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, placed an order to build two electric-hybrid bunker tankers, with the intention to deploy them for harbor ops in Singapore.

The bunker tankers are being built at an undisclosed shipyard in China with Electric-Hybrid notation and will employ Energy Storage Systems (ESS) technology comprising Lithium ion batteries for energy storage and anautomated Power Management System (PMS) designed to efficiently manage power consumption to reduce GHG emissions. In addition, the ESS has the capability to charge its battery system from onshore power supply sources once such charging facilities become available in Singapore.

Delivery of the first of the two bunker tankers is expected in the second half of 2022.

