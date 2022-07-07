28985 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 7, 2022

Brazil's Terminal Operators Accuse Shipping Companies of Anticompetitive Practices

© Salty View / Adobe Stock

© Salty View / Adobe Stock

The dispute between Brazilian port operators and global shipping giants Maersk and MSC is expected to escalate in the coming weeks, according to Brazilian newspaper Valor.

Local port terminal operators, through their industry group ABTP, are trying to prevent Maersk and MSC from participating in an auction to operate terminal 10 in Latin America's largest port, Santos port, near Brazil's financial capital, Sao Paulo.

Maersk and MSC already operate terminals in Brazil. Maersk, through its subsidiary APM Terminals, operates two ports in the southern state of Santa Catarina, Itajai and Itapoa, and Pecem, in the northeastern state of Ceara.

ABTP is considering asking Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE, ports regulator Antaq or Brazil's audit court TCU for an investigation of the shipping companies, the paper said, citing the industry group's president, Jesualdo Silva.

MSC owns two terminals through its subsidiary TIL, Navegantes in Santa Catarina state and Multi Rio in Rio de Janeiro.

Industry group ABTP, Maersk and MSC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Steven Grattan and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Related News

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 [L to R]: Chris Green, Washington State Department of Commerce Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness; Elliot Smith, Director of real estate and properties, Port of Bellingham; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy. Photo courtesy Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy to open new Battery Factory in the U.S.

 Hank Morgan, President of Steerprop Inc. Photo courtesy Steerprop

Steerprop Appoints Morgan President, Järvinen COO

 © sea and sun / Adobe Stock

Shore Power Market Forecasted to Touch $1.55 Billion by 2027

 © eyewave / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM to Lower Some French Shipping Rates to Curb Inflation

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Master

● Germany

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int