bound4blue Appoints Boletis External Advisor

bound4blue announced the appointment of Elias Boletis as an external advisor to the company.

Boletis has a Doctorate in Applied Sciences from the University of Brussels and holds a MSc in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from the Technical University of Athens (Greece) and a MSc in Turbomachinery and Fluid Dynamics from the Von Karman Institute (Brussels, Belgium). He has also been recognized with several industry awards and accolades for his contributions to the field such as integration of new technologies, propulsion retrofits and new machinery room architectures.

He brings with him more than 35 years of experience in the maritime industry, having held key positions focused on product development and introduction of new technologies at companies such as Wärtsilä. In the last years, he has given emphasis on the implementation and integration of energy saving technologies in marine applications. Elias is also Senior Advisor to a Classification Company and energy saving product manufacturers. He is Visiting Professor at the Dalian Maritime University (China), member of IMAREST, ASME and SNAME and participates in several CIMAC activities.