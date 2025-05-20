Subscribe
Search

UAE Blamed for Port Sudan Drone Attacks

May 20, 2025

© Adobe Stock/robnaw
© Adobe Stock/robnaw

Sudan said the United Arab Emirates was responsible for an attack on Port Sudan this month, accusing the Gulf state for the first time of direct military intervention in a war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The UAE denied the allegations in a statement and said it condemned the attack.

"It is deeply regrettable that the Port Sudan authorities continue to perpetrate violence against their own citizens, yet seek to deflect blame from their own responsibility for Sudan's internal conflict by making unfounded allegations against others," a UAE official said.

Speaking in New York on Monday, Sudanese ambassador to the United Nations al-Harith Idris alleged that the May 4 strike on the army's wartime capital Port Sudan was carried out by warplanes and drones launched from an Emirati base on the Red Sea with the aid of Emirati ships.

Idris alleged that the strike on Port Sudan was revenge for an army attack a day earlier on an alleged Emirati warplane in the RSF-controlled city of Nyala, which he said had killed 13 foreigners including "Emirati elements."

Sudan cut diplomatic relations with the UAE this month, saying the Gulf power was aiding the RSF with supplies of advanced weaponry in the devastating conflict that broke out in April 2023 following disagreements over the integration of the two forces.

Attacks by drones presumed to be launched by the RSF have picked up since the army began making rapid ground advances this year. On Tuesday, the army said it had cleared the capital Khartoum State from all presence of the paramilitaries.

The drones have repeatedly hit civilian and military infrastructure deep in army-controlled territory, causing blackouts and cutting off water supplies, but had not reached Port Sudan, a humanitarian and diplomatic hub, until the May 4 attack.

(Reuters)

Ports Government Update Drones UAE

Related Logistics News

Source: ICTSI

Mexican Port Acquires Two Large Quay Cranes
The Panama Canal Administrator, Dr. Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, delivered the 43rd Annual William A. Patterson Distinguished Transportation Lecture at Northwestern University this week. Credit: Panam Canal Authority

Panama Canal Administrator Outlines the Waterway’s...
India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2026. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

Adani Ports Sees Higher FY26 Revenue Growth on Robust...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, OQEP Start Construction of Marsa LNG Plant...
The CMA CGM Group welcomed the arrival of the first Indian flagged containership registered by a major foreign carrier, CMA CGM Vitoria, at Nhava Sheva Free port Terminal. Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Welcomes its First Indian Flagged Vessel at Nhava...
Source: CK Hutchison

China Watching CK Hutchison Ports Deal Closely

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

UAE Blamed for Port Sudan Drone Attacks

UAE Blamed for Port Sudan Drone Attacks

Mexican Port Acquires Two Large Quay Cranes

Mexican Port Acquires Two Large Quay Cranes

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Launches Europe’s First Electric Tugboat

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Launches Europe’s First Electric Tugboat

AAPA Pushes Back on Chinese Crane Tariff Plan

AAPA Pushes Back on Chinese Crane Tariff Plan

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Documents show that Ryanair is asking some Spanish flight attendants for a repayment of a raise in 2024.
The Spanish network update by Telefonica causes a partial communication outage
On Thursday, the Pratt engine strikers will resume discussions with RTX.