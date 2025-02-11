Subscribe
Search

Belships Reports Strong Q4, Expanding Fleet

February 11, 2025

Copyright woodpencil/AdobeStock
Copyright woodpencil/AdobeStock

Belships ASA, a leading shipowning company specializing in Ultramax vessels, reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, showcasing the growth of its fleet and robust profitability amidst challenging market conditions.

:Belships posted an EBITDA of $19.4 million and a net profit of $7.5 million for Q4 2024. Despite a softer freight market, the company achieved a time charter equivalent (TCE) of $15,552 gross per day for its owned fleet, outperforming the Baltic Exchange index for Ultramax vessels, which averaged $13,865 gross per day.

Belships’ fleet has expanded to 42 Ultramax vessels, including 12 newbuildings scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2028. In Q1 2025, Belships will welcome BELSAKURA, a 64,000 dwt Japanese-built Ultramax, further enhancing its operational capacity. The company's strategy focuses on maintaining a uniform, high-quality fleet with low fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions.

Belships has secured fixed-rate contracts for 72% of its ship days in Q1 2025 at an average of $13,600 per day, and 27% of ship days over the next four quarters at $14,350 per day. The company continues to benefit from a mix of fixed-rate and index-linked contracts, providing flexibility to optimize earnings based on market conditions.

On December 19, 2024, Belships announced a recommended voluntary cash offer from Blue Northern BLK Ltd, backed by global asset manager Entrust Global. The offer, set at NOK 20.5 per share, represents a 29.4% premium over the last closing price before the announcement. The offer has received pre-acceptance from 68.43% of shareholders and is unanimously recommended by Belships' board.

In looking ahead, Belships noted that while the dry bulk market faces seasonal lows, itremains optimistic about market improvements in 2025. With secured financing, a growing fleet of efficient vessels, and strategic contract coverage, the company is well-positioned for continued profitability and value creation for shareholders.


Newbuildings
Japanese-design 64 000 dwt Ultramax bulk carriers
Updated delivery schedule:
BELFORTUNE    expected delivery Q4 2025
BELFOX               expected delivery Q4 2025
BELFUTURE       expected delivery Q2 2026
BELAVANTI         expected delivery Q4 2026
BELTEMPO         expected delivery Q4 2026
BELROSSO         expected delivery Q1 2027
BELSTAR             expected delivery Q3 2027
BELCARGO         expected delivery Q3 2027
BELVICTORY      expected delivery Q3 2027
BELNOR              expected delivery Q1 2028
BELOCEAN         expected delivery Q3 2028
BELFRIEND        expected delivery Q3 2028

People & Company News Shipbuilding Bulk Carriers Cargo

Related Logistics News

© freshidea / Adobe Stock

Trump in no Hurry to Talk to Xi
The Panama Canal (c) diegograndi / Adobestock

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"
The new Lake Victoria Ro Ro underway (c) Grindrod

Lake Victoria's First Ro/Ro Vessel Sets Sail
Image courtesy BIMCO

China Grain Imports Plummet 51%
(c) woodpencil / Adobestock

Third Straight Weekly Loss for Baltic Index
The port of houston, Texas (c) harshavardhan Adobestock

Texas ports begin resuming operations after winter storm

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen and Rossilini’s Four-10 Sign Contract for REV Ocean Outfitting

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen and Rossilini’s Four-10 Sign Contract for REV Ocean Outfitting

AAPA CEO to Testify Before House Homeland Subcommittee on Port Industry Issues

Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

Swedish Club Debuts Guide to Improving Safe Navigation

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Bosnian students protest government inaction after deadly floods
Ukraine restricts electricity after Russia attacks on gas infrastructure
After a tanker sinks, Russia's Ust-Luga Port continues to export fuel