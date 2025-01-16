Bardex Strengthens EMEA Team, Welcomes Finch as Director of Business Development

With the addition of Ian Finch to its Sales team, Bardex re-establishes a European base committed to growing and supporting clients and projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Bardex, a global provider of products and engineering solutions for marine-based heavy lifting, transfer, and restraint, is thrilled to welcome Ian Finch as its Director of Business Development for the EMEA region. Finch brings an impressive breadth and depth of knowledge and experience to the role and is uniquely qualified to serve existing clients and grow business in all market segments, including ports, shipyards, oil and gas, offshore wind, and naval defense. Further, his UK location enhances Bardex’s speed, efficiency, and responsiveness in the region.

Along with a proven track record of leading profitable sales growth throughout his decades-long career, Finch has extensive education and work experience in a wide variety of fields and industries – from industrial automation expertise including 12 years at Rockwell Automation to heading DNV’s Offshore Wind Project Coordination Group and serving as the Commercial Director of New Business for the Port of Tyne, just to name a few.

That breadth of experience has fostered Finch’s talent for taking ideas and best practices from one industry and applying them disruptively to new applications, making him an ideal fit for Bardex and its approach to solving logistical and engineering problems for its clients.

“Having consulted for Bardex throughout 2024, I’m delighted to accept this permanent, full-time position,” says Finch. “It is a privilege to work for such a dynamic, fast-growing company, and I am honored to lead our growth in the EMEA region. I look forward to supporting all of our port, shipyard, and project developer customers in 2025 and beyond.”

In the course of his consultancy with Bardex, Finch has gained thorough knowledge and understanding of Bardex’s signature products, such as the OmniLift, OmniCrane, Floating OmniDock, BarMoor Quick Connector, and Off-Vessel Tensioning BarLatch solutions.

"I am thrilled to bring Ian on board full-time. His background and experience with the technologies that are relevant to our offerings is extensive, and he will be a great asset to our efforts in the region.”







