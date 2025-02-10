Subscribe
Automated Mooring System contracted for Port of Dublin

February 10, 2025

Photo_Courtesy_Cavotec
Photo_Courtesy_Cavotec

Cavotec signed a multi-million euro order for its MoorMaster NxG automated mooring system to be installed at the Port of Dublin in Ireland. The order, signed at the end of 2024, marks the first deployment of MoorMaster technology in Ireland. Deliveries will primarily take place in the third quarter of 2026.

“The installation at this new berth will serve as a benchmark for sustainable port operations in the region while also contributing to the adoption of MoorMaster systems across Northern Europe”, says Nicklas Vedin, Senior Vice President and Head of the Ports & Maritime Division.

“This order is a key milestone for Cavotec, underscoring our leadership in the automation of critical maritime infrastructure”, comments David Pagels, CEO, Cavotec. “It is also another important contribution to reducing climate emissions from the maritime sector.”

The MoorMaster NxG system enhances operational safety and productivity by mitigating the effects of passing vessels and ensuring uninterrupted berth operations. It eliminates the need for vessels to significantly reduce speed, enabling smoother and safer operations while minimizing downtime. The system also delivers substantial environmental benefits by reducing mooring times, allowing vessels to operate at lower speeds and shut down their main engines faster – significantly cutting carbon emissions over time.


Ports Marine Equipment Automation Infrastructure Mooring Decarbonization Green Ports

