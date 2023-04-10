Subscribe
Associated British Ports Names McLoughlin Head of Operations for the Humber

April 10, 2023

Colin McLoughlin (Photo: ABP)
Colin McLoughlin (Photo: ABP)

Associated British Ports (ABP) has named Colin McLoughlin as Head of Operations for the Humber.

With an established career in operations management from his time with Stanton Grove and Peel Ports, McLoughlin joined ABP Humber in 2015, and has played a valuable role in delivering many of ABP’s key operation and warehousing projects.

As Head of Operations, McLoughlin will now be responsible for ABP’s portfolio of terminal operations across its four Humber Ports of Immingham, Grimsby, Hull, and Goole; handling in excess of 58 million tonnes of cargo between them each year, worth approximately £75 billion.

Simon Bird, Regional Director of ABP Humber, said, “Colin will be continuing his great work here at ABP Humber, ensuring all operations delivered for ABP’s customers are carried out safely and efficiently. In the coming years Colin and his team will be supporting a huge transition for the Humber, as ABP sets its focus firmly on becoming a Net Zero business by 2040.”

McLoughlin said, “It is an exciting time across the Humber Ports. Having launched its sustainability strategy, ABP’s commitment to becoming a Net Zero business will be at the heart of our operational delivery. Over many years now, ABP Humber has made great strides to reduce emissions generated across its operations, by investing in hybrid and electric port equipment, supported by roof mounted solar installations. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to further reduce our operations emissions and continue to develop sustainable supply chains for our customers.”

Ports Europe

