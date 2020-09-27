28795 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, September 28, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 27, 2020

Argentine Grains Port Workers to Strike After Talks Collapse

© pepe / Adobe Stock

© pepe / Adobe Stock

A labor union representing Argentine grains port workers said on Sunday it would stage a 24-hour walk-off from midnight after failing to strike a deal on a collective work agreement with the business chamber that represents private port owners.

The URGARA union, which represents inspectors who check the quality of grains before they are loaded onto ships, called on its workers to "cease all ... activity in ports throughout the country," in a statement released late Sunday.

URGARA's workers are critical to the operation of ports and shipment of grains from Argentina, a top global exporter.

The walk-off is scheduled to begin from midnight Sunday (0300 GMT) and run for all of Monday.

The union said it would still attend a meeting Tuesday with Labor Minister Claudio Moroni to discuss a possible conciliation with the Private Ports Chamber.

The chamber did not immediately comment on URGARA´s decision.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and the No. 3 supplier of corn and raw soybeans.


(Reporting by Lucila Sigal, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Richard Pullin)

Related News

© Thatsarpars / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM to Invest in Dubreuil Aero in Logistics Push

Maritime Risk Symposium 2020: Maritime Resilience in Black Swan Events

 © Tamme / Adobe Stock

Cruising Pause Has Major Impact on Florida's Economy

 Esben Poulsson (Photo: ICS)

Poulsson Reappointed as ICS Chairman

 © LevT / Adobe Stock

DP World to Partner with Israeli Firm in Bid for Haifa Port

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int