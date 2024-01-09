Subscribe
AGLPA Calls for Fair Share of Infrastructure Grants

January 9, 2024

Source: AGLPA
In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on January 4, the American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) called for regional equity in the distribution of Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants.

PIDP is the United States' primary federal assistance program for port infrastructure. Funds are distributed annually via a competitive grant process. Recipients are port authorities, or other local public agencies, or private entities in partnership with a public agency. The PIDP program was first funded by Congress in 2019.

Unfortunately, during the program's five-year history, there has been a bias toward East Coast and West Coast ports and an inequitable distribution of federal assistance, says AGLPA.

For example, in 2023, the U.S. Department of Transportation distributed slightly more than $653 million in PIDP grants. Great Lakes ports only received 2% of the total. West Coast ports received 42% and East Coast ports received 35% of the total.

“A total of nine Great Lakes ports submitted grant applications during 2023 seeking almost $140 million in assistance. Post-award debriefings provided by the Maritime Administration indicate that many of the unfunded applications were strong, including two that made it to the final round for your consideration,” states the letter.

“We appreciate that USDOT has limited resources and cannot fund every worthwhile grant application. However, we believe it is in the program's long-term interest that stakeholders view the process as equitable.

“Our analysis of the last five years of PIDP grant awards raises further questions and indicates a strong regional imbalance in the distribution of funds.”

During 2024, AGLPA will be working with the Great Lakes Congressional delegation to highlight the imbalance and urge the U.S. Department of Transportation to equitably fund Great Lakes ports.

Ports Infrastructure

