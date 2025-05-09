Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal Engineering

Aptamus Carbon Solutions (Aptamus), a subsidiary of Overseas Shipholding Group, and Entr, the consultancy arm of Aker Solutions, have entered into an agreement for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of CO2 terminals in Florida and Louisiana.

Entr will be in charge of FEED for a temporary storage and liquefaction processing terminal at Port Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida, and a discharge and regassification terminal at LBC Tank Terminals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for Aptamus’ CO2 carbon maritime transport and storage program, Carbon Ocean and Storage Transport 20 (COAST20).

COAST20 was selected for an award to be partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The program includes the design of a 20,000 ton liquified CO2 tank vessel which will be the first to be built in the U.S., the Port Tampa Bay intermodal hub site to collect captured CO2 from emitters across the state of Florida, and the LBC receiving port on the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge, adjacent to an existing dedicated CO2 pipeline system for delivery to permanent underground storage sites.

Port Tampa Bay and LBC are also partners in the Aptamus COAST20 project.

“We are excited to bring our pioneering expertise in designing and building CO2 terminals, and other first-of-their-kind carbon removal projects around the globe, to Florida.

“Having advised on optimized solutions in the development’s early phases, we now look forward to executing these in a cost-effective, industrialized project environment. Our delivery will combine the expertise of our North American team with the experience of our teams around the world to support the safe processing, storage and transport of CO2 from Tampa Bay to Louisiana,” said Knut Egil Pedersen, Vice President of hydrogen and CO2 at Aker Solutions.

“Aptamus has strategically expanded its capabilities to offer Florida’s largest CO2 emitters a supply chain solution for the safe and efficient removal of their captured CO2 from the state.

“Entr’s development of the Port Tampa Bay hub and the LBC Tank Terminals site on the Mississippi River offers the ideal solution for managing captured CO2 in Florida, and we are delighted to partner with them for this critical project. COAST20 will also allow power generation companies to meet the increasing demand for electricity in Florida while managing their carbon output to have a meaningful impact on the environment and human health,” said Williams,” added Aptamus President, Jeffrey Ross Williams.