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Echo Marine Group to Deliver Western Australia’s First Electric Ferry Fleet

March 19, 2026

Image courtesy Echo Marine Group/LR
Image courtesy Echo Marine Group/LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a new contract with long-standing partner Echo Marine Group to support the delivery of Western Australia’s first fully electric passenger ferries - marking a major milestone for sustainable public transport in Australia.

The project, which is a part of the Perth Transport Authority’s (PTA) METRONET Swan River Ferry Service Expansion programme, will see the design and construction of five new battery-electric ferries for operation on Perth’s Swan River. LR will provide classification and technical assurance services throughout the design and build, supporting the safe introduction of this new generation of zero-emission vessels.

Building on an established working relationship, LR and Echo Marine Group are collaborating closely to bring first-of-its-kind electric propulsion technology into public transport service in Australia. The programme sets a new benchmark for zero-emission ferry design and construction in the region.

As one of the first fully electric ferry fleets in Australia, the project presents unique technical and regulatory considerations, including high-voltage battery integration, evolving standards and the safe deployment of new propulsion systems in a public transport environment. LR’s early involvement helped define a clear approval pathway, ensuring that technical decisions were validated from the outset and aligned with emerging requirements for electric vessels.

An initial first step of LR’s role has been proactive technical engagement. Through structured workshops, and regular stakeholder sessions, supported by LR’s global Technical Support Office.

In Perth, LR’s local surveyor team is working alongside Echo Marine throughout construction, providing on-site oversight during installation of the electric propulsion systems, high-voltage cabling and associated safety systems. The combination of strong on-the-ground presence and global technical depth ensures seamless assurance from concept to commissioning.

Technology Ports Ferries Infrastructure The Path to Zero Green Marine Electric Green Ports

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