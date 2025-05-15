Subscribe
Interferry Spotlights Thai Maritime Leader Ahead of the International Day for Women in Maritime

May 15, 2025

Mrs. Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, board member of Interferry and Chairperson of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co., Ltd. © Interferry
In recognition of the International Day for Women in Maritime on May 18, 2025, Interferry is proud to spotlight Mrs. Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, board member of Interferry and Chairperson of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co., Ltd., Bangkok, Thailand as a shining example of female leadership in the maritime industry.

As a third-generation female leader in maritime family business, Mrs. Supapan has been instrumental in modernizing waterway transportation services across Bangkok, making Chao Phraya Express Boat Co. a cornerstone of sustainable urban mobility. The family business has been servicing maritime transportation for over 104 years. Currently with a combined fleet of 85 boats across Chao Phraya Express Boat Co. and affiliate companies, the group provides service for over 10 million passengers annually.

The International Day for Women in Maritime, marked annually in the global maritime calendar, celebrates the vital contributions of women in the sector and aims to drive progress in recruitment, retention, and long-term employment. Mrs. Supapan’s leadership and advocacy for gender diversity align seamlessly with Interferry’s commitment to a more inclusive maritime industry.

“The International Day for Women in Maritime is not just a celebration—it’s a call to action,” said Mrs. Supapan. “True progress comes when we empower women at all levels and recognize their ability to lead with resilience, vision, and empathy.” 

Under Mrs. Supapan’s leadership, more than 50% of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co.’s workforce is female, including a significant number of women in technical and operational roles—10% of the company’s captains are women, a milestone in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“Creating an inclusive organization is about more than policies. It’s about building a culture where women are seen, heard, and given opportunities to grow,” she added. “We invest in tailored training programs, flexible working conditions, and mentorship opportunities so women can thrive in all aspects of our operations.” 

As an Interferry board member, Mrs. Supapan sees her role as both representative and advocate: “My aim is to ensure that voices from Asia and from underrepresented groups are heard in shaping the future of ferry transport globally.”

The fact that the 50th anniversary edition of the Annual Interferry Conference, Interferry2026, is in Bangkok and will be hosted by Chao Phraya Express Boat Co. and Mrs. Supapan as Interferry President, underlines her commitment to the association.

Looking ahead, Chao Phraya Express Boat Co. plans to expand and modernize its fleet, strengthen its public transport integration, and continue to develop its human resources to actively engage more women and a new generation in the maritime field.

