Phase 1 of Gdynia Quay Upgrade Complete

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Baltic Container Terminal (BCT), Gdynia, acting in coordination with the Port of Gdynia Authority, has completed Phase 1 of a two-phase major upgrade of its Helskie Quay.

The project, implemented over 400 meters of quay line, represents an important step in the Port of Gdynia’s goal to accommodate larger vessels.

This objective will become a reality this September with the commissioning of 100 meters of the additional 400 meters to be upgraded under Phase 2 works as well as the entry into service of a newly expanded turning basin. At this stage, vessels with 14.7-meter draft and 400-meter length overall will be able to call at BCT.

Phase 1 works involved an investment of $42 million and saw the construction of 400 meters of quay with a depth alongside of 15.5 meters. Complementary works entailed the installation of a new third rail to accommodate wider span cranes, new hydrotechnical structures, roads and utility networks.

Wojciech Szymulewicz, BCT chief executive officer, said “With the realization of Phase 2, there will be a comprehensive upgrade of BCT’s operational capabilities, particularly in terms of vessel accommodation and overall throughput potential. Phase 2’s completion will be accompanied by the delivery of either two or four new super post-Panamax quay cranes, which will significantly increase the berthing and operational capacities of the quay. The cranes are also expected to raise BCT’s annual berth handling capacity to between 1.2 million and 1.6 million TEUs depending on the final configuration.”

The total investment under Phases 1 and 2 is expected to exceed $84 million, with Phase 2 scheduled for completion by end of Q2 2026.

Like Phase 1, the second phase works will include the demolition and reconstruction of additional quay sections, new crane tracks, heavy duty surfaces and the installation of modern utility and hydrotechnical infrastructure.

There are also complementary investments in the pipeline. BCT will implement the Navis N4 4 Terminal Operating System in October this year, which will, in turn, facilitate the introduction of an appointment system for truck drivers. The booking-based operational logic will enhance planning accuracy and process efficiency. The terminal’s automated gate system will be configured as part of this initiative.

Looking further ahead, the introduction of N4 4 also provides the opportunity to introduce advanced optimization tools such as Prime Route (for optimized internal container transport) and Expert Docking (for intelligent container stacking and retrieval actions).

The Port Authority of Gdynia is also formulating a tender, to be launched in Q3 2025, to implement a new internal road to connect a nine-hectare storage yard with Helskie Quay. Connection to this facility will boost container storage capacity, with all construction works expected to be completed in 2026.

BCT is already benefiting from the recent construction of the Gdynia Port Rail Station, which has raised capacity and overall efficiency. Congestion-related train stoppages have been practically eliminated and measurable improvements in transit times and punctuality are a daily reality.

In 2024, 17% of BCT’s annual container volume was moved by rail, comprising nearly 100,000 TEUs. The figure is expected to climb, facilitated by the development program, as is overall annual throughput, which in 2024 amounted to 560,000 TEUs.



