Subscribe
Search

Hapag-Lloyd Freight Demand Boosted by US-China Trade Truce

May 14, 2025

Hapag-Lloyd has seen an increase in demand for freight traffic this week between the United States and China, following a cooling in the countries' trade tensions. Credit: Adobe Stock/olrat
Hapag-Lloyd has seen an increase in demand for freight traffic this week between the United States and China, following a cooling in the countries' trade tensions. Credit: Adobe Stock/olrat

Hapag-Lloyd has seen an increase in demand for freight traffic this week between the United States and China, following a cooling in the countries' trade tensions.

The U.S. and China on Monday agreed to slash steep tariffs for at least 90 days, suspending a trade war between the world's two biggest economies that prompted fears of a global recession.

When asked on Wednesday about Washington and Beijing's tariff truce, CEO Rolf Habben Jansen told Reuters: "I expect that there will be additional volume between China and the U.S. That is what we have already seen in the last few days."

"It remains to be seen how long this will take and whether demand will become even stronger," he added.

The German container shipping company's bookings were up 50% for U.S.-China traffic week on week in the first few days of the week, the CEO said.

Hapag-Lloyd's shares were up 7.31% at 1341 GMT.

The company earlier on Wednesday reported a 27% jump in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax, or EBIT, to 463 million euros ($519.44 million), partly because many Chinese manufacturers brought forward consignments to the United States to preempt anticipated trade barriers.

Habben Jansen said the company was deploying ships of different sizes to adjust to volatile demand.

"Our problem is, of course, that ships unfortunately are not elastic," he said.

Under the temporary truce, the U.S. will cut extra tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports last month from 145% to 30% for the next three months, the two sides said, while Chinese duties on U.S. imports will fall to 10% from 125%.

Hapag confirmed its guidance for full-year EBIT between breakeven and 1.5 billion euros, "subject to a very high degree of uncertainty".

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reuters)

Shipping Cargo Trade War

Related Logistics News

The number of vessels that passed through the Panama Canal rose to an average of 34 per day for a total of 1,021 transits last month, from an average of 33.7 per day in March. Credit: Adobe Stock/SL-Photography

Panama Canal Vessel Transits Increase to 34 Per Day in...
Dutch and German oil refineries have snapped up all four cargoes of Chadian Doba crude in April to profit from soaring demand for cleaner marine fuel in Europe from shipping companies. Credit: Adobe Stock/applezoomzoom

New IMO Designation for the Mediterranean Sea Helps Bring...
Between January and April 2025, Brazilian grain shipments rose 9% y/y. Credit: BIMCO

BIMCO: Brazilian Grain Shipments Up 9% as China Seeks US...
The Port of Klaipėda has achieved a strong start to 2025, with nearly 10 million tons of cargo handled in the first quarter—a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. Credit: Port of Klaipėda

The Port of Klaipėda Begins 2025 With a 15% Increase in...
BIMCO has released their Dry Bulk Shipping Market Overview & Outlook April 2025.

BIMCO: Dry Bulk Market Supply and Demand Balance Will...
DataMondial Founder & Owner, Burt Propsma. Credit: DataMondial

DataMondial Launches AI-Driven Service for Processing...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Logistical Bottlenecks Threaten Competitiveness of Brazilian Agribusiness

Logistical Bottlenecks Threaten Competitiveness of Brazilian Agribusiness

Africa Global Logistics to Invest in Inland Logistics

Africa Global Logistics to Invest in Inland Logistics

Hapag-Lloyd Freight Demand Boosted by US-China Trade Truce

Hapag-Lloyd Freight Demand Boosted by US-China Trade Truce

Edison Receives First Delivery of US LNG From Venture Global

Edison Receives First Delivery of US LNG From Venture Global

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

South Korea's NOFI buys estimated 65,000 tons corn, traders say
Sources: TenneT is in talks to sell a stake of up to 13 billion dollars in its German unit to funds.
Algeria purchases milling wheat at tender, traders claim