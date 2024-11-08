Subscribe
ZIM Accelerates Rollout of 'Smart Containers' on Vessels

November 8, 2024

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is accelerating the global deployment of smart containers, helping to advance visibility and transparency through the integration of Hoopo’s innovative hoopoSense Solar trackers.

ZIM’s smart container solution enables end-to-end tracking, including the inland leg, giving customers full transparency into their shipments and a more accurate ETA, even after the containers exit terminals or depots enroute to their final destinations.

The hoopoSense Solar tracker boasts a battery life of more than 12 years, sufficient to last a container’s lifecycle and eliminating the need for replacements. Each tracker is designed to deliver precise location data and features a built-in door-opening detection system with 99% accuracy. Additionally, the tracker meets ATEX-1 standards for secure products, making it suitable for LNG vessels and diverse marine environments.

Technology Marine Equipment Digitalization Containershipping

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

ACP: Panama Canal Could Double Box Transits

DSC Dredge Celebrates Champagne's PMP Certification, Inspiring Journey

Port of Detroit wins EPA Grant

CMA CGM's Profit Jumps on Buoyant Demand

