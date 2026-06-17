Subscribe
Search

Zululand Energy Terminal Signs HaA with ExxonMobil to Advance LNG Import Project

June 17, 2026

Proposed terminal layout. The selected site for the marine facility is Berth 207 in the Port of Richards Bay’s South Dunes precinct, identified in Transnet's Port Development Framework Plan for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility based on a floating storage unit (FSU). © Zululand Energy Terminal
Proposed terminal layout. The selected site for the marine facility is Berth 207 in the Port of Richards Bay’s South Dunes precinct, identified in Transnet's Port Development Framework Plan for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility based on a floating storage unit (FSU). © Zululand Energy Terminal

The Zululand Energy Terminal (ZET) has signed a Heads of Agreement (HaA) with ExxonMobil South Africa LNG Ltd, an affiliate of the global energy major ExxonMobil, marking another milestone in the development of South Africa's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at the Port of Richards Bay. The HoA signals international market interest in supplying LNG to South Africa and supports the continued development of infrastructure required to establish a new gas import platform for the country.

The new LNG terminal will position Richards Bay as a key entry point for imported

LNG and support the country's transition toward a more secure and diversified energy mix.

South Africa is expected to face a significant gas supply shortfall by 2030, as existing supply from Mozambique's Pande-Temane fields declines. This "gas cliff" presents a risk to power generation, industrial activity, employment and economic growth, reinforcing the need for new gas supply options and enabling infrastructure.

The Zululand Energy Terminal, being developed as a joint venture between Vopak Terminal Durban and Transnet Pipelines, is expected to be South Africa's first LNG import facility, enabling the import, storage, regasification and distribution of LNG

to both power generation and industrial users. Once operational, the terminal is expected to:

  • ﻿﻿Strengthen South Africa's energy security
  • ﻿﻿Support the development of a gas market in South Africa
  • ﻿﻿Enable industrial growth and competitiveness
  • ﻿﻿Facilitate a balanced energy transition alongside renewable energy

Further updates on the project will be shared as development progresses.

Energy Terminal LNG. Gas LNG terminal South Africa

Related Logistics News

Credit: Marine MAN Ltd

How JobMarineMan Is Building a Direct Crew Recruitment...
Image courtesy Furetank

Furetank VINGA Series Tanker to be Named
Shown here at Liebherr’s Rostock production site shortly before departure, the LHM 600 was manufactured at the company’s Baltic headquarters before being shipped to Colombia for deployment at Compas’ Cartagena terminal. © Liebherr

Compas Cartagena Terminal Employs LHM 600 Crane
Source: Animal Welfare Foundation

Petition Against Animal Transport to War Zones Submitted...
Source: Animal Welfare Foundation

Spiridon II Hearing Adjourned
© CMA CGM

CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, World’s Largest LNG-Powered...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

How JobMarineMan Is Building a Direct Crew Recruitment Ecosystem

How JobMarineMan Is Building a Direct Crew Recruitment Ecosystem

Zululand Energy Terminal Signs HaA with ExxonMobil to Advance LNG Import Project

Zululand Energy Terminal Signs HaA with ExxonMobil to Advance LNG Import Project

Furetank VINGA Series Tanker to be Named

Furetank VINGA Series Tanker to be Named

Northern Grain Belt Ports Initiative Established

Northern Grain Belt Ports Initiative Established

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Taiwan claims its delegates were barred from Ocean Conference in Kenya
IFM will not extend its offer for Atlas Arteria past June 30
Cheniere Energy CFO: Developing countries won't fully entrust their energy security to US