Zululand Energy Terminal Signs HaA with ExxonMobil to Advance LNG Import Project

The Zululand Energy Terminal (ZET) has signed a Heads of Agreement (HaA) with ExxonMobil South Africa LNG Ltd, an affiliate of the global energy major ExxonMobil, marking another milestone in the development of South Africa's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at the Port of Richards Bay. The HoA signals international market interest in supplying LNG to South Africa and supports the continued development of infrastructure required to establish a new gas import platform for the country.

The new LNG terminal will position Richards Bay as a key entry point for imported

LNG and support the country's transition toward a more secure and diversified energy mix.

South Africa is expected to face a significant gas supply shortfall by 2030, as existing supply from Mozambique's Pande-Temane fields declines. This "gas cliff" presents a risk to power generation, industrial activity, employment and economic growth, reinforcing the need for new gas supply options and enabling infrastructure.

The Zululand Energy Terminal, being developed as a joint venture between Vopak Terminal Durban and Transnet Pipelines, is expected to be South Africa's first LNG import facility, enabling the import, storage, regasification and distribution of LNG

to both power generation and industrial users. Once operational, the terminal is expected to:

﻿﻿Strengthen South Africa's energy security

﻿﻿Support the development of a gas market in South Africa

﻿﻿Enable industrial growth and competitiveness

﻿﻿Facilitate a balanced energy transition alongside renewable energy

Further updates on the project will be shared as development progresses.