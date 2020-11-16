28812 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 16, 2020

New ZPMC Cranes Power Container Expansion at Saudi Arabia's RSGT Terminal

The new 65-ton twin-lift capacity STS cranes can accommodate the latest generation of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) of 24,000+ TEU capacity, with a 70-meter reach and a 52-meter height. Photo Courtesy: Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) / ZPMC.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has taken delivery of two remote-controlled Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, and 10 hybrid-Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs), as part of its expansion of Jeddah Port's premier facility to double annual container throughput capacity to 5.2 million TEUs by 2023.

"This is another key milestone in RSGT's commitment and continuous investment to enhance our world-class terminal services. As well as increase the efficiency and capability to meet the different levels of customer needs for next-generation vessels," said RSGT CEO Jens Floe.

The new 65-ton twin-lift capacity STS cranes can accommodate the latest generation of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) of 24,000+ TEU capacity, with a 70-meter reach and a 52-meter height. RSGT is the only terminal at the Port of Jeddah capable of accommodating the ULCS class's mega-ships. Manufactured by ZPMC in Shanghai, China, the new semi-automated STS cranes feature advanced technology such as remote control, Optical Character Scanning capability; chassis alignment, and automatic landing systems; vessel profiling, gantry, and trolley positioning systems; and intelligent status condition monitoring systems.

The new hybrid-RTGs will enhance environmentally sustainable terminal and yard operations by automatically switching to battery power from diesel power to optimize efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and harmful greenhouse gas emissions during container handling operations. . By 2023, RSGT will deploy 24 Super Post-Panamax quay cranes, 67 Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs)

Plans are underway for a total investment of $1.7 billion on infrastructure, equipment, and improvements in line with RSGT'S commitment to Jeddah's future, ultimately increasing annual container throughput capacity to 8.8 million TEU.

