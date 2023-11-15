Subscribe
Zinus Announces Four New Contracts

November 15, 2023

Shore power and cable management solutions provider Zinus announced it has secured four new contracts spanning different regions and industries.

Amon new projects, Zinus will supply a ZPP115 Shore Power Compact Unit to Kuldiphingh Port Facility in Suriname.

In Thinganes, Iceland, the company will supply a Manual Charging Tower, marking its second contract in the country.

Zinus continues its strong presence within the Norwegian market, with a new deal to supply two ZPP115 Shore Power Compact Units. Zinus will also supply three ZPP115 Shore Power Compact Units for Risavika Havn, Norway.

All four projects are slated for delivery in the spring and summer of 2024.

Technology Infrastructure Cruise Shore Power Green Ports

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Bringing the Capital Construction Fund Program Ashore

UECC's EU ETS Solution Brings Clarity to Emission Costs

OOCL Reports Scam Risk

Peel Ports Extends Liverpool Steel Terminal

